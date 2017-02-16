Nieuws — 16.02.17

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have announced today the five finalists which will compete for the 2017 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture—Mies van der Rohe Award.

The Prize objectives aim at promoting and understanding the significance of quality and reflecting the complexity of Architecture’s own significance in terms of technological, constructional, social, economic, cultural and aesthetic achievements.

The five finalists are: deFlat Kleiburg in Amsterdam by NL Architects and XVW architectuur; Ely Court in London by Alison Brooks Architects; Kannikegården in Ribe by Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects; Katyn Museum in Warsaw by BBGK Architekci, and Rivesaltes Memorial Museum by Rudy Ricciotti.

On May 16 the name of the 2017 award winners will be announced at a special event in Brussels.

Voor de liefhebbers: de fraaie film Kleiburg de laatste Bijlmerflat van Jeroen Visser (2013) die eerder als ArchiNed-film te zien was op het AFFR, staat online.