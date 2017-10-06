Feature — 06.10.17

Deconstruction of the Filmic Space – L’Année dernière à Marienbad (Alain Resnais, 1961)

Renzo Sgolacchia

British film director Peter Greenaway said that the release of Last Year at Marienbad “is comparable with the revolution of non-figurative art in painting”. It has constantly influenced directors and, at the same time, is considered one of the most boring films ever made. Directed by Alain Resnais and released in 1961, Last Year at Marienbad represents a fundamental turning point in the history of cinema and is essential in the discussion about the transition from modernity to postmodernity in literature, philosophy, cinema and architecture.

A. Delphine Seyrig; X. Giorgio Albertazzi; 10. Statue and balaustrade mounted on a pensile stage and built for the set in Nymphenburg Park; 11. Nymphenburg Park, western side; 14. Schleissheim New Palace, eastern facade.

Last Year at Marienbad is the “story of a persuasion”, as Alain Robbe-Grillet, the screenplay author, puts it. A man, X (played by Giorgio Albertazzi), tries to persuade a woman, A (Delphine Seyrig) that they’d met somewhere the year before and had an affair. But the woman doesn’t remember and denies they’d met. The story also includes a third person, M (Sacha Pitoëff), who may or may not be the woman’s husband.

Until that time, it was common to conceive cinema as a sort of illustrated version of published novels. This is, for example, the case in Alfred Hitchcock’s films, whose narrative structure develops in a pyramidal way, starting with a multitude of possibilities to solve a mystery, while gradually reducing them to only one. The reference to the British director is suggested by the presence of a cut-out of Hitchcock in the opening scenes of the film, placed slightly hidden in the shadow of a corridor while the narrator’s voice says “Did you see yourself?”. Resnais intended to fully develop the potential of cinema as an autonomous art when he directed Last Year at Marienbad, a screenplay which in itself searched for ways to break with the aesthetics of the traditional novel. The fragmented narrative structure of the film introduces an ambiguous reality where temporal and spatial references are constantly shifted and not localized; traditional rules of chronological order and causality are missing, confusing and disorienting the audience. Therefore, Last Year at Marienbad demands the viewer’s total dedication, leaving them with “a margin of imagination”, as Resnais and Robbe-Grillet openly declared. Last Year at Marienbad’s innovation lies not only in the disrupted linearity of the narrative, but also in the way Resnais used and manipulated architectural space in order to translate this into a visual form, breaking free of pre-established conventions of building narratives in cinema. The film takes place in a baroque hotel, which is in fact an imaginary building created by editing scenes shot in several locations — namely three royal palaces in Munich and a film studio in Paris. The hotel can be considered a ‘Frankenstein’ location, a mix of different buildings, which appears to the spectator as one. It is literally a re-composition of various building fragments. Rather than using these different locations purely for logistics during filming, Resnais uses them to structure the filmic space so that it is not revealed in a linear way, but to result in a slow process of discovery by a disoriented viewer.

Interpretative plan of the film location: 1. Hall of Mirrors, Amalienburg hunting lodge in the grounds of Nymphenburg Palace, Munich; 2. Vestibule, Schleissheim New Palace, Munich; 3. Great Hall, Schleissheim New Palace; 4. Grand Staircase, Schleissheim New Palace; 5. Movie studio, Paris; 6. Antiquarium, Royal Palace, Munich; 7. Loggia, Schleissheim New Palace; 8. Great Hall, Nymphenburg Palace; 9. Grand Staircase, Nymphenburg Palace; 10. Statue and balaustrade mounted on a pensile stage and built for the set in Nymphenburg Park; 11. Nymphenburg Park, western side; 12. The Pool of Flora, Nymphenburg Park; 13. Schleissheim Park, Parterre between Old and New Palace.