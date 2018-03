All for one and one for all? – Archiprix 2017

Nieuws — 21.03.18

Shéa McGibbon

Shéa McGibbon

when did you start with your graduation project

September 2015

when did you finish your graduation project

June 2016

opleiding

Technische Universiteit Delft / Faculteit Bouwkunde

Mentoren

Dick van Gameren, Pierijn van der Putt, Theo Kupers

favourite designer(s)

Chamberlin, Powell and Bon, Aguste Perret, Max Dudler

favourite project(s)

The Barbican, London (CPB), Le Havre, France (Perret), Stadthaus Bremen (Dudler)

what are you doing now?

After graduation I moved to London where I now work as a Design Manager for a large construction contractor (Mace) I am also studying at The Bartlett to achieve my professional chartership (RIBA Part 3).

what do you hope to achieve as a designer in the nearby or not so nearby future

Currently I have moved away from typical architectural practice and I am enjoying working within contracting. This gives me an understanding of the wider processes within the construction industry, and specifically how the skills of a designer/architect can be applied in this context.

Long-term I aim to develop a career which is a hybrid between architecture, construction and development. I want this to offer me opportunities to collaborate within multi-disciplinary teams; designing, constructing and developing projects that embody my architectural and ethical ambitions.

master thesis

All for one or … one for all?