Void Capital, The City of Perpetual Modernity – Archiprix 2018

Nieuws — 05.09.18

Iason Stathatos

Can you briefly explain your choice of subject?

Void Capital proposes a template, an open source architectural blueprint for urban densification. Its tools are fundamental typologies of the city’s periphery. They are assembled on the same site, creating ever-new architectural arrangements. Implemented in Paris, the project renegotiates the modernist typologies of: the Grand Ensemble (the Housing District) and the Quartier d’Affaires (the Business District), both once positive icons, now fallen into despair. La Samaritaine, a closed Parisian department store accommodates the two halves. Together, they form the Department City, an ephemeral scenario, rather than a finite project.

What or who are your sources of inspiration and can you explain this briefly?

Since the 1900s the architects interest has focussed on the Western European city center. At the end of the century, the architectural discourse about cities has undoubtedly expanded, covering new territories, like the Global South or the European periphery. At the same time however, the issue of the form of the historical city center in Europe seemed to become a matter of “commonly accepted” terms, like history or beauty, rather than a matter of discussion within the discipline. But now we are aware that when a city center is desirable, it becomes itself less and less, city-like. Here, every change is strictly prohibited. In reality, it is a hollow kind of history that is preserved. Most of the buildings have been entirely made over, their façades kept intact. The city seems to be another version of a museum, where all unpredicted social practices are expulsed. Gentrification and museification come to the fore.

In that sense, La Samaritaine appeared to me as an ideal departure point: It is built at the heart of Paris’ historical centre, an Unesco protected site and it is also situated on the threshold between the old bourgeois and the working-class parts of Paris, a rapidly changing neighbourhood. SANAA’s controversial project for La Samaritaine is the landmark of this process. Furthermore, Paris offers another chance: to renegotiate -by architectural means- the unique dichotomy of the urban fabric between the city’s periphery and its centre, itself always in need of further densification. The project attempts to take a position vis-à-vis those issues by proposing an evolving, dense and inclusive, perpetually modern urban centrality.

Can you briefly point out the key moment in your graduation project?

The first visit to the Parisian archives: It was this moment when the project really came into being as a two-dimensional exercise.The reconstructed plans of La Samaritaine were revealed as transcriptions of a sort of a language; its most basic vocabulary were some basic, recurrent typologies (e.g. the Free Plan). This was a language which was spoken out of the building itself, not externally imposed by any architect, but developed in an almost organic way out of constraints, needs, fashions, outrageous ambitions and various phantasmagorias. Then, a three-dimensional work with digital and physical test models allowed an understanding of the syntax of this language. Simple parts of the building could be composed together into more complex but autonomous entities, the departments.