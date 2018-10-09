9 picks from the Dutch Design Week 2018

Nieuws — 25.10.18

Inès Péborde

Dutch Design Week 2018 (DDW) in Eindhoven kicked off on Friday 19 October, and this year’s theme is: If not us, then who? DDW runs until Sunday 28 October, showcasing the work of more than 2600 designers at more than 100 venues around the city. What design innovations will transform the future of architecture and urban living? Who are the design talents you should keep an eye on? Here’s a selection of nine exhibitions and events not to be missed.

1) Exploring circular housing – Embassy of Circularity

Category: exhibition

Venue: Klokgebouw, Hall 3

The exhibition Exploring Circular Housing in the Embassy of Circularity examines, with about 35 exhibitors, what it means to design and live in 2020 circular apartment buildings in the year 2020. With this embassy, Dutch Design Week is showcasing the power of circular design.

2) Archiprix 2018

Category: exhibition

Venue: TU/e Vertigo trappenhal

The ARCHIPRIX 2018 exhibition presents the best Dutch graduation projects selected by all masters level colleges teaching architecture, urbanism and landscape architecture in the Netherlands. All 26 projects are presented extensively with drawings, beautiful models and books. In all their diversity, they showcase the state of play in Dutch design education.

3) Embassy of Urban Transformation

Category: exhibition

Venue: The Student Hotel

The Embassy of Urban Transformation represents the city of the future and will host talks, workshops and an interactive exhibition about urban transformations in the Netherlands, focusing on human-centred examples to create an inspiring, flexible, self-sufficient, mobile and caring city.

4) Expert Talks – Hacking the Infrastructure

Category: event

Date: 27 October, 17:00 – 18:00

Venue: Warehouse of Innovation

This talk explores the effect of digitalization on mobility. How is big data influencing mobility? How can we use the disruptive trends in this digital era in the area of mobility? What smart connections can we make?

Vince Meens will be the guest for this talk. Meens is CEO of We are BLOX and co-founder of Mobotiq, a concept of self-driving single vehicles (pods) that can be ordered on demand.

5) New Material Award

Category: exhibition

Venue: Veem, Floor 3

Material innovation encompasses much more than just the development of completely new materials. Through research and development, designers are exploring ways of revaluating raw materials, techniques and residual products that are currently overlooked by industry as unsuitable for any use. From a loaded substance like animal blood to bamboo that has been used for centuries, and from the hair we leave behind at the hairdressers to the waste glass that, according to established industries, are impossible to reuse.

Discover the work of Studio Klarenbeek & Dros and Atelier Luma, winner of the NewMaterial Award 2018 with the project Algae Lab, alongside 14 other finalists.

6) DRIVE 2018 (Design, Research and Innovation festival)

Category: event

Date: 24 and 25 October

Venue: Natlab, Eindhoven

Themes: smart energies, big data, living materials, inclusive design, etc.

The annual Design Research & Innovation Festival will take over the Natlab in Eindhoven on Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 October.

With over forty interactive sessions, DRIVE 2018 combines state-of-the-art research and innovation, developments and designs that will give you a glimpse of possible futures. Get updated on topics such as the future of healthcare, circular design, things as citizens, VR in heritage, living materials and much more.

7) G18 Graduation Show 2018

Category: exhibition

Venue: Hallen

G18 presents 208 projects by 185 graduates of Design Academy Eindhoven, immersing visitors in an inquisitive environment where design is constantly being redesigned.

8) Home Smart Home

Category: exhibition

Venue: Section-C Hall 06

In the Albert Van Abbehuis, VPRO Medialab explores the future of living together with smart devices at home. Everyday devices such as the TV, fridge, thermostat and alarm clock are being increasingly linked to the internet. They are then referred to as smart or connected devices. You can adjust the lighting in your house using an app and order your groceries using a digital home assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Your habits are recorded and devices are better able to judge your needs so that you have to make fewer decisions yourself. However, at the same time, they save your data and might sell it to large companies in the near future.

9) Tactile Technology by Adrianus Kundert

Category: exhibition

Venue: Warehouse of Innovation

Adrianus Kundert is a Dutch designer based in Rotterdam who believes that an innovation like a drone is going to play a much more important role in our daily lives and therefore become part of our identity. In this project he designed several new skins for drones to inspire what happens when they become fashion accessories. Tactile Technology is a flying installation that shows what happens when new innovations like drones are designed with a feeling for form and colour.