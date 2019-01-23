Experiencing the Post-Mining Wonder – Archiprix 2018

Nieuws — 23.01.19

Carlo Leonardi

Can you shortly explain your choice of the subject?

I have a strong fascination for industrial sites and I wanted firstly to investigate the reasons of this personal aesthetic attraction and secondly find a way to make use of them as a landscape architect. A Brazilian friend of mine proposed me the opportunity to set my investigation in the Quadrilatero Ferrifero, one of the richest mining areas of the world. In this territory, the mining activity has strong cultural roots and its implementation rises many issues currently under debate, like the accident occurred in November 2015 close to the city of Mariana, considered the worst environmental disaster of the history of Brazil. I had the chance to take as a case study a damaged iron-ore mining site, a tailings dam in its decommissioning phase. My study helped me to understand how the scenic aesthetics of dissonances, characteristic of the mining sites, can play a key role in feeding the sustainability discourse through reclamation of these landscapes.

Briefly, what are your source of inspiration?

For this project my sources of inspiration have been multiples, but certainly two of them led me more strongly. First, the colours, the forms and the richness of the Brazilian nature (together with its culture) struck me since my first days in this country and led me till the final design phase where I tried to report it. I took the atmosphere of “The Dream” by Rousseau as a reference image of what I wanted to represent. Then my second main inspiration has been the “Inferno” of the Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri. The author makes use of harsh and terrific images to convey a positive moral message to its readers. Similarly, I intended to communicate, by showcasing dissonances, wonder and interest towards the acknowledgement by the visitors of the ecological issues related with mining activities. As a landscape project I have been much inspired by the art exposition park of Inhotim by Roberto Burle Marx.

Nominate and briefly describe the key moments of you work

A key moment has been when I started the collaboration with Jolanda de Jong who made her dynamic model by using as reference a part of my project. Interacting with her helped me to leave my designer “shell” and to better reflect upon my ideas. But throughout the entire process I found it extremely important to take nice lunch poses with friends to refresh my mind and to relax.