Città Fabbrica – Archiprix 2019

Nieuws — 27.03.19

Mariapaola Michelotto

Can you briefly explain your choice of subject?

During my first year of master I went to Chicago with my design studio. There I had the chance to visit and study one of the earliest examples of American corporate town, the town of Pullman, which was established in 1880 by George Pullman to house the employees of his railroad company. The history of the town led me to draw a comparison with the current organisation of corporate campuses (Google, Apple, Facebook), which are still constructed on a system that aims to take control over the everyday life of workers.

Through this initial study I became interested in understanding how architecture can become an instrument of control, which doesn’t limit its powers to the working environment, but colonizes one’s own private life. Especially in the context of the capitalistic market, production is becoming ubiquitous, blurring the borders between life and work, and therefore establishing unwritten set of rules and routines that condition our behaviours.

From this reflections originated the will to further investigate the possibility of counteracting these established routines with the introduction of new rituals of resistance through architectural devices, which could allow us to retrieve control over own production and way of living.

What or who are your sources of inspiration and can you explain this briefly?

I have always been fascinated by the work of Superstudio and Archizoom. For them the architectural project was never an end to itself, and was instead considered as a tool to engage reflection and discussion. In the same way, the thesis work of Rem Koolhas (Exodus, or the voluntary prisoners of architecture), the projects of Ivan Leonidov and the VKhUTEMAS, and the work of the architectural practice Dogma played a key role in shaping my ideas and vision.

Appoint (and describe briefly) the key moment in your graduation project?

One of the most important steps of the research was being able to find a location where to experiment with my ideas. The town of Togliatti in Russia clearly represented the struggle of the architecture of control, inevitably doomed to failure and decay. At the same time, its current state of crisis also highlighted the necessity of finding alternative solutions to the overwhelming standardisation operated by capitalism.