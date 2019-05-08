Werk in Uitvoering / Work the System

Het Architectenregister ontvangt regelmatig vragen over de automatische erkenning van beroepskwalificaties van architecten binnen Europa. Tijd voor een uitleg van de stand van zaken.

Tijdens de meest recente bijeenkomst van het Europese netwerk van architectenregisters (het European Network of Architects’ Competente Authorities, ofwel ENACA) vormde de zogeheten ‘gemengde kwalificaties’ een belangrijk agendapunt. De beroepskwalificaties voor architecten bestaan in Nederland en de meeste andere Europese landen uit een Bachelor, een Master, een beroepservaringsperiode en/of een toelatingsexamen. Ook relevante werkervaring kan onder bepaalde voorwaarden dienen als een kwalificatie. In het algemeen vormt een bepaalde combinatie van deze kwalificaties voorwaarde voor inschrijving in een architectenregister.[1] Met ‘gemengde kwalificaties’ wordt in dit geval bedoeld dat een kandidaat bijvoorbeeld een Bachelor in land A, een Master in land B en een beroepservaringsperiode in land C heeft voltooid. Deze situatie komt door de toenemende mobiliteit van studenten steeds vaker voor, maar leidt in de huidige situatie soms tot problemen, niet alleen bij de inschrijving in het register in de lidstaat van oorsprong, maar ook bij inschrijvingen in registers elders in Europa op basis van automatische erkenning.[2] In dit artikel zal ik de stand van zaken beschrijven en enkele overwegingen meegeven aan studenten die plannen maken met betrekking tot hun beroepservaringsperiode.

Eerst is het van belang erop te wijzen dat dit artikel alleen betrekking heeft op architecten; niet op stedenbouwkundigen, tuin- en landschapsarchitecten of interieurarchitecten. Voor de laatst genoemde drie beroepsgroepen is op het gebied van automatische erkenning in Europa op dit moment niets geregeld.[3] Voor leden van deze beroepsgroepen geldt bij inschrijving in een register buiten het land van herkomst het algemene stelsel. Een volledige uiteenzetting van deze procedure voert in het kader van dit artikel te ver, maar onder het algemene stelsel kunnen in sommige gevallen compenserende maatregelen worden opgelegd.[4]

Voor architecten bestaat in Europa dus wel een automatische erkenning van beroepskwalificaties. Dit mechanisme is, net als het algemene stelsel, geregeld in de Richtlijn 2005/36/EG.[5] Deze voorziet in de erkenning van de kwalificaties van een veel groter aantal beroepen, waaronder bijvoorbeeld ook artsen, apothekers en verplegers. Annex V van de richtlijn bevat onder meer een lange lijst met alle erkende universitaire en academische architectuuropleidingen in de EU, alsmede een lijst van de overige benodigde certificaten, waaronder dat van de Nederlandse beroepservaringsperiode. De uitwisselbaarheid van Bachelors en Masters tussen EU-lidstaten is sinds de Bolognaverklaring uit 1999 behoorlijk goed geregeld. De aard en duur van de beroepservaringsperiodes verschilt binnen de EU-lidstaten echter aanzienlijk. België heeft bijvoorbeeld, net als Nederland, een tweejarige beroepservaringsperiode (ter plekke ‘stage’ geheten). Portugal heeft een beroepservaringsperiode die één jaar duurt; die in Oostenrijk duurt drie. Italië kent in plaats van een beroepservaringsperiode een staatsexamen dat kan worden afgenomen op het moment dat de kandidaat daar klaar voor is. Dit examen bestaat echter alleen uit een proeve van ontwerpvaardigheid; niet van kennis van praktische zaken aangaande het architectenvak. Er zijn ook EU-lidstaten zonder verplichte beroepservaringsperiode, zoals Spanje.

Om nu ondanks al deze verschillen toch een soepele wederzijdse erkenning van de beroepskwalificaties van architecten mogelijk te maken, is in de EU afgesproken dat lidstaten elkaars beroepskwalificaties erkennen zonder acht te slaan op de inhoud en duur van de universitaire of academische architectenopleidingen en de eventuele beroepservaringsperiodes, onder de voorwaarde dat die een goedkeuringsproces hebben doorlopen waaruit is gebleken dat ze voldoen aan de minimale opleidingseisen die de richtlijn aan architecten stelt. De procedure voor de automatische erkenning zal ik hierna omschrijven. Het is daarbij van belang om in het achterhoofd te houden dat de automatische erkenning van beroepskwalificaties een geschiedenis heeft die verder teruggaat dan 2005. Zoals weergegeven in de preambule is de richtlijn een samenstelsel van een groot aantal eerdere richtlijnen ter erkenning van beroepskwalificaties.[6] Sommige van die eerdere richtlijnen dateerden nog van de jaren zeventig, uit de tijd van de Europese Economische Gemeenschap. De mobiliteit van EU-burgers binnen de lidstaten was toen aanmerkelijk minder groot dan tegenwoordig het geval is.

De procedure voor automatische erkenning verloopt als volgt. Het architectenregister (bijvoorbeeld het Nederlandse, maar de procedure is voor alle Europese registers gelijk) checkt aan de hand van Annex V van de richtlijn of de kandidaat de juiste opleidingstitel heeft, afkomstig van een erkende universiteit of academie (d.w.z. een opleidingsinstituut waarvan de naam voorkomt in de Annex) en of de kandidaat het bijbehorende beroepservaringscertificaat kan overleggen. De aanvraag wordt dus niet beoordeeld aan de hand van een bewijs van inschrijving in het register van de lidstaat van oorsprong, maar aan de hand van de getuigschriften en certificaten van de afzonderlijke beroepskwalificaties. Het universitaire of academische getuigschrift en het bijbehorende beroepservaringscertificaat moeten bovendien uit hetzelfde land afkomstig zijn. Als een aanzienlijk deel van de totale opleiding buiten de EU is voltooid (bijvoorbeeld de Bachelor), dan kan automatische erkenning in sommige gevallen niet van toepassing zijn, omdat studie en beroepservaring voor het grootste deel binnen de EU moet zijn afgerond.[7] Alleen dan kan sprake zijn van automatische erkenning.

Studie en beroepservaring vormen dus één geheel en kunnen, met het oog op automatische erkenning, niet afkomstig zijn uit verschillende lidstaten. De regeling komt op die manier tegemoet aan de verschillende opleidingstradities in de EU-lidstaten, en houdt zo de nationale wetgeving op het gebied van beroepskwalificaties in die lidstaten in ere. Alleen de combinatie die in de lidstaat van oorsprong kan leiden tot inschrijving in het register vormt voldoende grondslag voor automatische erkenning door een register elders in de EU.

De hiervoor beschreven inschrijvingsprocedure verklaart ook waarom de werking van de richtlijn tegenwoordig soms problemen oplevert in het geval gemengde kwalificaties; het systeem van automatische erkenning houdt alleen rekening met scenario’s waarin kandidaten in één land hun verschillende kwalificaties halen en zich pas daarna in een andere lidstaat begeven. Nu de mobiliteit van EU-burgers aanzienlijk is toegenomen, komt steeds vaker een situatie voor waarin kandidaten hun beroepservaringsperiode of toelatingsexamen afleggen in een ander land dan waarin ze hebben gestudeerd. In deze gevallen is het (langere en vaak duurdere) algemene stelsel van toepassing, dat ook geldt voor stedenbouwkundigen, tuin- en landschapsarchitecten of interieurarchitecten. Zoals eerder gezegd mogen registers in het kader van dit stelsel onder bepaalde voorwaarden aanvullende eisen stellen. Zelfs als het architectenregister in de lidstaat van oorsprong de beleidsvrijheid heeft of neemt om iemand met gemengde kwalificaties zonder aanvullende eisen in te schrijven, dan nog kan die persoon in een later stadium bij een inschrijvingsverzoek in een andere EU-lidstaat op basis van automatische erkenning opnieuw tegen hetzelfde probleem aanlopen.

De toenemende mobiliteit heeft hierdoor een ongewenst gevolg: het aantal automatische erkenningen neemt af en het aantal inschrijfprocedures onder het algemene stelsel neemt toe. Dit druist in tegen het in de EU belangrijke principe van vrij verkeer van mensen en diensten, en daarom zijn de ‘gemengde kwalificaties’ binnen het Europese netwerk van architectenregisters onderwerp van gesprek.

De meest voor de hand liggende oplossing voor dit bureaucratische probleem is om de verschillende componenten van de beroepskwalificaties als afzonderlijke verworvenheden te beschouwen, onafhankelijk van het land waarin die componenten zijn verworven. Het is de vraag of een dergelijke oplossing binnen de EU politiek haalbaar is. Afgezien van het eerder genoemde principiële argument van de intrinsieke eenheid van deze componenten, zijn er twee grote bezwaren. Ten eerste opent een dergelijke oplossing de mogelijkheid van zogeheten ‘cherry picking’, waarbij kandidaten hun beroepskwalificaties bij elkaar verzamelen in landen waarin de lichtste eisen met betrekking tot de betreffende component gelden. Ten tweede zouden EU-lidstaten in dit geval minder grip krijgen op de inschrijvingseisen voor hun nationale architectenregister, en dus een deel van hun beleidsautonomie moeten inleveren. Zoals bekend uit andere discussies in het Europees Parlement ligt inlevering van nationale autonomie momenteel zeer gevoelig. Groot-Brittannië, dat op het moment van schrijven nog lid is van de EU en één van de meest uitgebreide toelatingseisen tot het plaatselijke architectenregister kent, is bijvoorbeeld zeer gekant tegen een dergelijke aanpak, en ook andere landen hebben bezwaren kenbaar gemaakt. Om die redenen wordt nu binnen de ENACA gestudeerd op andere oplossingen van dit probleem.

Overigens is het in dit kader belangrijk om op te merken dat ook de rechten die voortvloeien uit inschrijving in een architectenregister tussen de EU-lidstaten aanzienlijk verschillen. Grosso modo kan onderscheid worden gemaakt tussen titelregulering en beroepsregulering. In het geval van beroepsregulering kunnen bouwaanvragen uitsluitend worden ingediend door architecten (en soms ook andere ingenieurs). In het geval van titelregulering kunnen bouwaanvragen worden ingediend door iedere natuurlijke persoon of rechtspersoon en is alleen het gebruik van de titel gereguleerd. De meeste lidstaten van de EU kennen (een vorm van) beroepsregulering. In Nederland bestaat alleen titelregulering. Ook bijvoorbeeld Groot-Brittannië heeft alleen titelregulering. Er zijn ook EU-lidstaten zonder titel- of beroepsregulering voor architecten.[8] Of inschrijving in een EU-lidstaat op basis van automatische erkenning voor de kandidaat in een specifiek geval nut heeft, hangt dus mede af van de professionele plannen die de kandidaat in dat betreffende land heeft, en van de wetgeving in dat land.

Tot slot de beloofde overwegingen ten behoeve van studenten die plannen maken met betrekking tot hun beroepservaringsperiode. Zolang de procedure voor automatische erkenning in de richtlijn niet voorziet in gemengde kwalificaties, is het met het oog op een soepele erkenning van de beroepskwalificaties in veel gevallen verstandig om de beroepservaringsperiode te voltooien in hetzelfde land als waarin de Master of vijf-jarige Bachelor is gehaald. In elk geval in Nederland, België en Groot-Brittannië bestaat de mogelijkheid om de beroepservaringsperiode c.q. stage op te doen in het buitenland (onder Nederlandse, Belgische c.q. Britse begeleiding), wat in sommige gevallen een oplossing kan zijn.[9] De voltooiing van een beroepservaringsperiode in een ander land dan waarin de Master is gehaald, kan in de huidige situatie bij inschrijving in een register niet alleen leiden tot langere procedures en hogere kosten, maar ook tot minder rechtszekerheid als de betreffende architect in een later stadium van de carrière op basis van automatische erkenning inschrijving verzoekt in een architectenregister van een andere EU-lidstaat. In een ideale wereld zou de automatische erkenning van de architectentitel flexibeler zijn, maar op dit moment is het niet anders.[10] Gezien de politieke beperkingen van de EU is de automatische erkenning in de huidige vorm al een zeer te koesteren verworvenheid. Sowieso is het verstandig om eventuele internationale plannen bij twijfel te bespreken met het register waar de kandidaat zich als eerste hoopt te zullen registreren.

Noten

[1] In de meeste Europese landen is een Masterdiploma een voorwaarde voor inschrijving in een architectenregister. Er zijn echter ook landen (zoals Ierland) die een vijfjarige Bachelor aanbieden die toegang geeft tot het nationale register. Enkele Europese landen (waaronder Denemarken, Zweden, Finland en Noorwegen) hebben geen register. In deze landen zijn de titel en het beroep ongereguleerd. Zij hebben andere manieren om architectonische kwaliteit en consumentenbescherming te bewerkstellingen; vooral een verplichte beroepsverzekering en strikte bouwregelgeving.

[2] In zowel Richtlijn 2005/36/EG als in dit artikel verwijst het begrip ‘lidstaat van oorsprong’ niet naar het land van geboorte van de kandidaat, maar naar de lidstaat waar de kandidaat voor het eerst een serie kwalificaties verwierf die recht gaf tot inschrijving in het register van dat land.

[3] Hiernaar wordt voor sommige van de genoemde beroepsgroepen wel studie verricht.

[4] De handleiding van de Europese Commissie biedt een praktisch overzicht. Het kan online worden gevonden en is getiteld: User Guide Directive 2005/36/EC: Everything you need to know about the recognition of professional qualifications, 66 questions, 66 answers.

[5] Deze richtlijn heeft betrekking op de Europese Economische Ruimte (EER), die bestaat uit de lidstaten van de Europese Unie (EU) plus Liechtenstein, Noorwegen en IJsland. Daarnaast heeft de EU in een bilaterale overeenkomst met Zwitserland dezelfde afspraken vastgelegd. Waar in dit artikel wordt gesproken over ‘EU-lidstaten’, wordt bedoeld: EU-lidstaten en de vier bovengenoemde individuele landen.

[6] Zie de preambule van Richtlijn 2005/36/EG, overweging (9).

[7] Zie Artikel 3.1(c) van Richtlijn 2005/36/EG.

[8] Zie voetnoot 1. Voor meer informatie, zie: John L. Heintz, Quality by Title: A report on quality measures in professional registration bodies, TU Delft, 2018

[9] Andere registers van EU-lidstaten bieden deze optie mogelijk ook aan.

[10] Soms is de interpretatie van Richtlijn 2005/36/EG onderwerp van een rechtszaak. Relevante zaken die verband hielden met architecten zijn de zaak-Cavallera (2009) en de zaak-Angerer (2015), beide bij het Europese Hof van Justitie. Ook interessant is de uitspraak van een Oostenrijkse bestuursrechter in verband met een zaak die werd aangespannen door een staatsburger van Luxemburg (2016). Zie de links onderaan dit artikel.

The Dutch Architects’ Register regularly receives questions concerning the automatic recognition of professional qualifications within Europe. Time for an explanation of the current state of affairs.

At the most recent meeting of the European Network of Architects’ Competent Authorities (ENACA), an important subject of debate were the so-called ‘mixed qualifications’. In the Netherlands and most other European countries, the professional qualifications of architects comprise a Bachelor, a Master, a professionally accredited traineeship and/or an entry examination. Under certain conditions, relevant work experience can also serve as a qualification. In general, particular combinations of these qualifications are required for registration as an architect in a register.[1] The term ‘mixed qualifications’, in this case, is meant to indicate that a candidate completed for instance a Bachelor in country A, a Master in country B and a professional traineeship in country C. Due to students’ increasing mobility, this situation is increasingly more common, but it sometimes leads to problems, not only when registering in the home member state, but also when registering elsewhere in Europe on the basis of automatic recognition.[2] In this article, I will describe the current state of affairs and give some considerations for students who are currently making plans concerning their professional traineeship.

First of all, it’s important to point out that this article only deals with architects; not with urban planners, landscape architects or interior architects. For those latter three professions, no automatic recognition of professional qualifications exists within Europe at this moment.[3] When members of these occupational groups register outside their country of origin, their application falls under the general system. A complete explanation of this procedure is beyond the scope of this article, but under the general system, compensation measures may be imposed in some cases.[4]

However, as said, automatic recognition of professional qualifications for architects does exist on a European level. Just like the general system, this mechanism is described in Directive 2005/36/EC.[5] This directive provides the recognition of a whole range of professions, also including doctors, pharmacists and nurses, for instance. Among other things, Annex V of the directive includes a long list with all recognised architecture schools in the EU, and a list of all other required certificates, including the Dutch professional traineeship. Since the Bologna declaration of 1999, the interchangeability of Bachelor and Master degrees is well-established within Europe. However, the content and duration of the professional traineeships greatly differs between member states. Belgium and the Netherlands, for instance, both have a two-year professional traineeship (locally called ‘stage’ and ‘beroepservaringsperiode’, respectively). Portugal has a one-year professional traineeship; Austria has three. Instead of a professional traineeship, Italy has a state exam that can be taken when the candidate is ready for it. This exam only tests design capabilities and no practical knowledge of the architectural practice. There are also member states without any form of professional traineeship, such as Spain.

Now, in order to establish a smooth mutual recognition of architects’ professional qualifications, in spite of all these differences, the EU member states have agreed to recognise each other’s qualifications without taking into consideration the content and duration of the university courses and professional traineeships, provided they have already been through a process of approval that has determined that they meet the minimum training conditions of the directive for architects. I will describe the procedure in the following paragraph, but it is important to remember that the history of the recognition of professional qualifications goes back further than 2005. As written in the preamble, the directive is an aggregation of a large amount of earlier directives concerning professional qualifications.[6] Some of those earlier directives date from the 1970s, when the EU was still the EEC. The mobility of EU-citizens between member states was then much less frequent than it is today.

The procedure for automatic recognition is as follows. Based on Annex V of the directive, the architects’ register (for instance the Dutch one, but the procedure is the same for all European registers) checks if the candidate has the correct diploma, awarded by a recognised school (i.e. a school listed in the Annex), combined with the accompanying certificate of professional competence, if required in the home member state. This means that the registration request isn’t reviewed based on the single fact of registration in the home member state, but on the individual diplomas and certificates that led to the first registration. Moreover, those diplomas and certificates have to be awarded in one and the same country. If a significant amount of the overall training has been completed outside of the EU (for instance the Bachelor), automatic recognition may be not be possible as the education and training must be undertaken mainly in the European Union.[7] These are the conditions for automatic recognition.

Therefore, university courses and professional traineeship are inseparable and, for the purpose of automatic recognition, can’t originate from different countries. This way, the arrangement addresses the various educational traditions within the EU member states and honours the national laws regarding professional qualifications in those states. Only the combination of professional qualifications that can lead to registration in the home member state can be the basis for automatic recognition elsewhere in the EU.

This registration procedure also explains why the directive sometimes causes problems in the case of mixed qualifications; the system of automatic recognition is based on the idea that EU citizens first complete their qualifications in a member state and only then start crossing borders. Now that the mobility of EU citizens has considerably improved, candidates increasingly complete their professional traineeship in a different country from where they studied. In these cases, the (longer and often more expensive) general system is applicable, which also applies to urban planners, landscape architects and interior architects. As said before, under this procedure, the register may impose compensation measures under certain conditions. Even if the register in the home member state has or takes the freedom of policy to register people with mixed qualifications without any compensation measures, these people may encounter problems later on in their careers, when they apply for registration in another EU member state based on automatic recognition.

The increasing mobility of EU citizens therefore has undesirable consequences: the amount of automatic recognitions decreases and the amount of procedures under the general system increases. This goes against the important EU principle of free movement of people and services and that’s why mixed qualifications are a subject of debate within ENACA.

The most obvious solution to this bureaucratic problem would be to consider the various components of professional qualification as individual achievements, irrespective of the countries where they were acquired. It’s questionable if such a solution would be politically feasible within the EU. Apart from the previously mentioned principle argument of the intrinsic unity of those components, there are two large objections. First of all, a solution along these lines would open up the possibility of ‘cherry picking’, where candidates would acquire each of the components in the country that has the lightest requirements in regards to the specific component. Second, this solution would give EU member states less sway over the requirements for registration in their national register, and they would therefore have to transfer autonomy over their national policy. As we know from other discussions in the European Parliament, the transfer of national autonomy is currently a very sensitive subject. Great Britain, that is still an EU member as I write, and has one of the most elaborate requirements for registration of all EU member states, has indicated that it is opposed to a solution along these lines, and so have other member states. Therefore, the ENACA is now studying on other solutions for this problem.

Besides, it’s important to note that not just the entry requirements, but also the rights that can be derived from registration differ between EU member states. Grosso modo, a distinction can be made between regulation of the use of title and regulation of the profession as a whole. In the case of regulation of the profession as a whole, requests for building permits can only be submitted by architects (or other engineers). In the case of regulation of the use of title, any natural person or legal entity can submit a request for a building permit; only the use of the title itself is regulated. Most EU member states have (a form of) professional regulation. The Netherlands only has title regulation, along with for instance Great Britain. There are also countries without regulation of title or profession for architects.[8] The question if registration in a particular member state is useful, therefore depends on both the candidate’s professional plans and the national laws in that country.

In conclusion, I would like to give some considerations for students who are currently making plans concerning their professional traineeship. In view of a smooth recognition of professional qualifications, in many cases it’s wise to complete the professional traineeship in the same country where the Master or five-year Bachelor was completed, as long as the automatic recognition procedure in the directive doesn’t allow for mixed qualifications. Belgium, the Netherlands and Great Britain offer the opportunity to complete the professional traineeship abroad (under Belgian, Dutch or British supervision, respectively), which could be a solution in some cases.[9] In the current situation, the completion of a professional traineeship in a different country from where the Master’s degree was acquired, can not only lead to longer procedures and higher costs when registering in the home member state, but also to less legal certainty when the architect requests registration in another EU member state later on in the career, based on automatic recognition. In an ideal world, the automatic recognition of professional qualifications would be more flexible, but that’s the way it is.[10] Considering the political limitations of the EU, the automatic recognition in its current form is already an accomplishment that should be treasured. In any case, when in doubt, it makes sense to discuss any international plans with the register that the candidate first hopes to register at.

Notes

[1] In most European countries, a Master’s degree is required for registration as an architect. However, there are countries (such as Ireland) that offer five-year Bachelors that give access to their register. A few European countries (among which Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway) have no architects’ register. In these countries, the title and profession of architects are unregulated. They have other means to ensure building quality and consumer protection, most notably obligatory professional insurance and strict building codes.

[2] Both in Directive 2005/36/EC and in this article, the phrase ‘home member state’ does not refer to the candidate’s country of birth, but to the member state where the candidate first acquired a set of qualifications that grants access to that country’s national register.

[3] In some of the mentioned professional groups, studies into automatic recognition are being conducted.

[4] The European Commission’s user guide provides a practical overview. It can be found online and it’s titled: User Guide Directive 2005/36/EC: Everything you need to know about the recognition of professional qualifications, 66 questions, 66 answers.

[5] This directive is relevant to the European Economic Area (EEA), which comprises the EU member states as well as Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland. Apart from that, the EU has made the same arrangements with Switzerland in a bilateral agreement. In this article, the phrase ‘EU-member states’ refers to EU member states plus the aforementioned four individual countries.

[6] See the preambule of Directive 2005/36/EC, consideration (9).

[7] See article 3.1(c) of Directive 2005/36/EC.

[8] See footnote 1. For more information, see: John L. Heintz, Quality by Title: A report on quality measures in professional registration bodies, TU Delft, 2018

[9] Other registers of EU member states may offer this possibility too.

[10] Occasionally, the interpretation of Directive 2005/36/EC is subject to legal challenge in a law court. Relevant cases relating to architects were the 2009 Cavallera case and the 2015 Angerer case, both at the European Court of Justice. Also interesting was the 2016 ruling of an Austrian Administrative Court in a case concerning a Luxemburg national. See the links at the end of this article.