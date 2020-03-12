The Garden of Tears – Archiprix 2019

In Warsaw, our troubled society has reached a peak exemplary of this 21st century of contradictions, where contrasts like past and future or connection and disconnection to tradition coexist. The Garden of Tears presents a design for a Forum for Polish sorrows, traumas and complexes, as a mirror of contemporary Polish society.

What are you, Poland? Who are you, Poles? Polemics and perspective for the future.

Can you explain your choice of subject?

In recent years we could observe the falling integrity of the European Union and countries going back to its nationalities. It is connected to a worldwide process of ongoing globalization and homogenization. This leads to compensation by reinventing local and regional histories and cultures. Identity crisis is especially visible in Poland, a country that witnessed unprecedented suffering and horrifying events connected to the eradication of culture and tradition which led to the blurred image of yourself. Poland is still trying to cope with its own turmoil history and blurred identity.

In the core of the capital city Warsaw there is an undeveloped square which in the past referred to socialistic parades. For more than 60 years it stays abandoned. With its post-soviet palace, it defines the center of gravity for Warsaw and symbolically the center of the country. Stalin’s Palace of Culture is a scar and a reminder of the difficult past. Its existence and the prominent location is a violation of Polish culture and tradition, still casting a shadow over the city.

That’s why it was important for me to start acting and make a tone of the discussion. A polemic design on contemporary Polish cultural and political situation – a manifesto seemed proper. The idea of the Forum – Warsaw’s urban park of the 21st century – works as a mirror of the Polish society, using national symbols as a form of remembrance and a self-reflection. This is an attempt to deal with trauma and give to Polish people hope and perspective for the future.

Superposition of the Forum’s layers

Masterplan

Can you point out the key moment in your graduation project?

This was a moment when I realized that cities are a construct of our mind and imagination. That helped me to look at the park from another perspective. Despite the heavy topic, Warsaw’s Forum / urban park can bring delight and happiness, and shape people’s image of themselves and the image of the city for the future. It’s a garden behind a closed wall, a hidden paradise where a new form of identity, based on the past, can emerge.

River of Tears

Project text

It creates an image where fantasy and reality intertwine, an image of what we see, what we imagine and what we remember. Taking the form of an urban park in the post-Soviet city core of Warsaw, the Forum seeks to create a better understanding of this traumatic period crucial to Polish identity and channel the emotions it evokes. The Warsaw Forum reveals layers of history enabling us to deal with and eventually overcome the traumatic experiences. The park acts as a mirror of Polish society, using national symbols as a form of remembrance and self-reflection. It evokes Polish national characteristics which become anchors for the design. Among these are a strong affiliation with Catholicism and evocations of the Polish landscape including illusions of a forest, a river and agriculture.

the forest

The Forum can therefore be regarded as a contemporary monastery, a hortus conclusus. The idea of the nation is represented in an abstract way, leaving plenty of room for the spectator’s imagination. Some parts of the trauma can be regarded as ironic, some as bitter and others, such as the contradiction between modernity and the values of rural society and the church, as provocation. All these unusual components interact to highlight an honest and authentic representation of the Polish nation, so that The Garden of Tears becomes a powerful symbol of today’s troubled Polish society.

the mirror of the Polish soul

Name

Łukasz K. Bąkowski

Contact details

lukaszbakowski.com

lukasz.k.bakowski@gmail.com

School/discipline

Wageningen Universiteit en Researchcentrum / Landschapsarchitectuur

When started graduating

2016

When finished graduating

December 2017

What do you do now?

I am a freelance landscape architect. Currently, I collaborate with an office Inside Outside – Petra Blaisse in Amsterdam. Recently I also worked with OMA in Rotterdam for an exhibition ‘Countryside – the future’ at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

What hope/want you as a designer to achieve in the near and/or distant future?

The narrative is one of the most captivating and important elements which influence my work. I try to see every project as a unique experience that should be tackled in a different way with respect to the observed context. Projects, like The Garden of Tears, that narrate an important story, have a soul and are timeless. As a professional, I want to design landscapes that work well but also bring poetry and have meaning to people. Combining engineering and poetry in a design is significant for me.

Glimpse of the garden

Jury text

“[…] The project succeeds in touching the Polish soul with a compelling collage bristling with components. It does overshoot the mark somewhat in that respect, such as in seeking to incorporate every Polish landscape type in the park. This does nothing to detract from the park’s beautifully crafted elements and poetic places, evidence that a talented designer is at work here. […]”

Link to graduation project