Malmö: a modern tale of a bird phoenix at the Øresund. Archined Virtual Lunch Walk

Virtual Lunch Walk Malmö

The Swedish town of Malmö is located on the eastern side of the Øresund region. By striving for sustainable solutions in all fields of urban planning and architecture, it has become one of the world’s most eco-friendly cities. Over the last decade new developments have appeared on empty sites such as Hyllie and the Western Harbour, and older areas have been redeveloped in a splendid manner, such as eco-city Augustenborg. New links such as the city tunnel, were established to improve the connection between Malmö and Copenhagen. As a pioneering bicycle city, Malmö is definitely on par with its neighbour Copenhagen.

Bo Christiansen takes us on a virtual architecture and urban planning tour around Hyllie, a commercial hub close to the Øresund Bridge, and the Western Harbour, a residential neighbourhood developed on a brownfield site. The sustainable neighbourhoods focus on the latest high-tech solutions and form Swedish flagships of energy efficiency. Both areas aspire to be in harmony with nature as much as possible, with diverse green space and a high biodiversity.

Archined Virtual Lunch Walk
Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Start 12.00, end 12.45
Sign up by sending an email to news@archined.nl. We’ll then send you a link and a password. Please sign up before noon on Wednesday 3 June.

Info

Bo Christiansen is an architect and has been living and working in Copenhagen since 1986. Education has always been a cornerstone of Bo’s philosophy. He has been teaching at DIS and started the Nordic Urban Leadership Program. In 2004 he founded Scaledenmark together with Vibeke Larsen. Scaledenmark organizes professional architecture tours in the Øresund region in Scandinavia, and is a member of the Guiding Architects network.
http://scaledenmark.dk/en / https://www.exploringcopenhagen.dk/https://www.guiding-architects.net/architecture-tour/malmo

