Cahier en podcast Is ontwerpen ethiek? nu online

[For English scroll down] The Persistence of Questioning. Kritische reflecties voor de toekomst, over architectuur en meer: wat zijn de gevolgen van bepaalde ontwerpkeuzes voor de samenleving, de aarde en het klimaat? En op welke wijze en in welke mate verhoudt de architect zich tot de wereld en geeft zij/hij hier rekenschap van? Kortom is ontwerpen ethiek? Lees het cahier, luister naar de podcast. Met medewerking van Markus Appenzeller, Luce Beeckmans, Christopher Clarkson Theo Deutinger, Lyongo Juliana, Marina Otero Verzier, Pia Prantl, en Thijs van Spaandonk.

Cahier Is ontwerpen ethiek?

Het tweede cahier bundelt de speciaal ontworpen en geschreven bijdragen van Pia Prantl, Theo Deutinger en Christopher Clarkson die met hun fictieve Ministerie van Ethiek, Departement Ethisch Ontwerp het ethische verantwoordelijkheidsgevoel en geweten van de architect testen. Marina Otero Verzier stelt dat het cartesische raster als een verstikkend systeem over het vakgebied en de samenleving ligt. Hoe kunnen we ons hieruit bevrijden? Luce Beeckmans schrijft over de noodzaak om meer rechtvaardigheid in het ontwerpproces te brengen. Het cahier sluit af met de oproep van Markus Appenzeller en Thijs van Spaandonk om een einde te maken aan de onverschilligheid, het Manifest voor een biosferische ethiek.

Download pdf voor desktop

Download pdf voor mobiel

Bestel een print-on-demand exemplaar via Lulu

De podcast

Voor de wederom eigenzinnige podcast die De Kostgangers in opdracht van Archined maakte, spreekt Geert van de Wetering met Markus Appenzeller over het manifest dat hij de schreef – de theorie – in relatie tot de dagelijkse realiteit van een ontwerpbureau. En vertelt Lyongo Juliana hoe ogenschijnlijke kleine ontwerpbeslissingen een grote maatschappelijke inpakt kunnen hebben.

Luister de podcast van de Kostgangers op jouw favoriete podcast app:

Cahier Waar staat de ontwerppraktijk?

In dit cahier bespreken Veerle Alkemade en Catherine Koekoek, Véronique Patteeuw en Kersten Geers, Filip Dujardin en Saskia van Stein en Reinier de Graaf de vraag ‘waar staat de ontwerppraktijk?’ Terugblikkend op de recente geschiedenis van de architectuurpraktijk, de veranderende positie van de architect in de samenleving en diens verschuivende rol in het ontwerp- en bouwproces, schetsen zij perspectieven voor de betekenis van het vak in de toekomst.

Download pdf voor desktop

Download pdf voor mobiel

Bestel een print-on-demand exemplaar via Lulu

Luister de podcast van de Kostgangers op jouw favoriete podcast app:

Cahier Is design Ethics? now available online

The Persistence of Questioning. Critical Reflections for the Future, on Architecture and More. What are the consequences of certain design decisions for society, the earth and the climate? In what way and to what extent do architects relate to the world and account for this? In short, is design ethics? Read the cahier. With contributions from Markus Appenzeller, Luce Beeckmans, Christopher Clarkson Theo Deutinger, Marina Otero Verzier, Pia Prantl, en Thijs van Spaandonk.



Cahier Is design Ethics?

The second cahier presents the carefully designed and written contributions of Pia Prantl, Theo Deutinger and Christopher Clarkson who, with their fictitious Ministry of Ethics, Department of Ethical Design, questions the various distinctions and decisions that contemporary architecture firms make. Marina Otero Verzier argues that the Cartesian grid in particular covers the discipline as well as society like a suffocating system. How can we free ourselves from this? Luce Beeckmans expresses the need to bring more justice into the design process. The cahier concludes with Markus Appenzeller and Thijs van Spaandonk’s call to end the indifference, the Manifesto for a Biospheric Ethics.

Download pdf for desktop

Download pdf for mobile

Order a print-on-demand copy via Lulu

Cahier Where is design practice at today?

In this publication report three duos — Veerle Alkemade and Catherine Koekoek, Véronique Patteeuw and Kersten Geers, and Saskia van Stein and Reinier de Graaf — discuss the question: ‘Where is design practice at today?’ Reviewing the recent history of the field, the changing role of architects within society and their transitioning position in the design and construction process, they outline perspectives for the future relevance of the profession.

Download pdf for desktop

Download pdf for mobile

Order a print-on-demand copy via Lulu