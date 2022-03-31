Cahier Wat is architectuur? – What is architecture? now online

[For English scroll down]

The Persistence of Questioning. Kritische reflecties voor de toekomst, over architectuur en meer: Wat is architectuur? De opvattingen over wat architectuur teweeg zou moeten brengen, lopen sterk uiteen. Dit cahier bestaat uit een groeiende collectie losse essays die een veelheid aan verschillende contemporaine, misschien wel avantgardistische praktijken illustreert. Vanuit hun eigen praktijk reflecteren architecten op de vraag: “Wat is architectuur?” Met medewerking van Lara Schrijver, Mechthild Stuhlmacher, Sven Jansse, Giovanni Bellotti en Alessandra Covini.

Architectuurdenken wordt door architecten op meerdere en verschillende terreinen ingezet, niet als nieuw verdienmodel of ter spreiding van marktrisico’s, maar vanuit oprechte belangstelling en interesse in extra-architecturale kwesties, zoals criticus Hans Ibelings het noemt, in wat architectuur kan bereiken buiten zichzelf. De notie dat architectuur meer kan zijn dan een fysiek object wordt alom meer geaccepteerd. Ingegeven vanuit de wil tot maatschappelijk betrokkenheid, vormt voor een groeiende groep architecten de alternatieve en avant-gardische praktijken uit de jaren zestig en zeventig van de vorige eeuw een inspiratie om hun eigen werkterrein kritisch ondervragen. Waarin de huidige periode mogelijk verschilt van de jaren zestig en zeventig, is een steeds breder gedragen gevoel dat architectuur — in welke vorm dan ook — een (bescheiden) verschil kan maken. Een gevoel dat misschien ook is ingegeven omdat doorgaan op de oude vertrouwde weg geen duurzame optie is. Avantgarde wordt mainstream?

Cahier 2, Is ontwerpen ethiek?

Het tweede cahier bundelt de speciaal ontworpen en geschreven bijdragen van Pia Prantl, Theo Deutinger en Christopher Clarkson die met hun fictieve Ministerie van Ethiek, Departement Ethisch Ontwerp het ethische verantwoordelijkheidsgevoel en geweten van de architect testen. Marina Otero Verzier stelt dat het cartesische raster als een verstikkend systeem over het vakgebied en de samenleving ligt. Hoe kunnen we ons hieruit bevrijden? Luce Beeckmans schrijft over de noodzaak om meer rechtvaardigheid in het ontwerpproces te brengen. Het cahier sluit af met de oproep van Markus Appenzeller en Thijs van Spaandonk om een einde te maken aan de onverschilligheid, het Manifest voor een biosferische ethiek.

Cahier 1, Waar staat de ontwerppraktijk?

In dit cahier bespreken Veerle Alkemade en Catherine Koekoek, Véronique Patteeuw en Kersten Geers, Filip Dujardin en Saskia van Stein en Reinier de Graaf de vraag ‘waar staat de ontwerppraktijk?’ Terugblikkend op de recente geschiedenis van de architectuurpraktijk, de veranderende positie van de architect in de samenleving en diens verschuivende rol in het ontwerp- en bouwproces, schetsen zij perspectieven voor de betekenis van het vak in de toekomst.

Cahier What is architecture? now online

The Persistence of Questioning. Critical reflections for the future, on architecture and more: What is architecture? Views on what architecture should achieve differ greatly. This publication consists of a growing collection of essays that illustrate a multitude of contemporary, even avantgardist practices. From the perspective of their own practice, architects consider the question: ‘What is architecture?’ With contributions from Lara Schrijver, Mechthild Stuhlmacher, Sven Jansse, Giovanni Bellotti and Alessandra Covini.

Architects deploy architectural thinking in multiple and different areas, not to create new revenue models or to spread market risks, but on the strength of a genuine interest in questions beyond architecture, as the critic Hans Ibelings puts it, in what architecture can achieve outside itself. The notion that architecture can be more than a physical object is more widely accepted today. Prompted by a desire for social involvement, a growing group of architects views the alternative and avant-garde practices of the 1960s and 1970s as an inspiration to critically question their own field of work. Yet where the current period possibly differs from the 1960s and 1970s is in today’s more widely shared feeling that architecture — in whatever form — can make a (modest) difference. A feeling perhaps strengthened by the knowledge that continuing on the old, familiar path is not a sustainable option. Avant-garde becomes mainstream?

Cahier 2, Is design Ethics?

The second cahier presents the carefully designed and written contributions of Pia Prantl, Theo Deutinger and Christopher Clarkson who, with their fictitious Ministry of Ethics, Department of Ethical Design, questions the various distinctions and decisions that contemporary architecture firms make. Marina Otero Verzier argues that the Cartesian grid in particular covers the discipline as well as society like a suffocating system. How can we free ourselves from this? Luce Beeckmans expresses the need to bring more justice into the design process. The cahier concludes with Markus Appenzeller and Thijs van Spaandonk’s call to end the indifference, the Manifesto for a Biospheric Ethics.

Cahier 1, Where is design practice at today?

In this publication report three duos — Veerle Alkemade and Catherine Koekoek, Véronique Patteeuw and Kersten Geers, and Saskia van Stein and Reinier de Graaf — discuss the question: ‘Where is design practice at today?’ Reviewing the recent history of the field, the changing role of architects within society and their transitioning position in the design and construction process, they outline perspectives for the future relevance of the profession.

