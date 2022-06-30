Cahier Waar staat de architectuurcultuur? nu online

[For English scroll down] The Persistence of Questioning. Kritische reflecties voor de toekomst, over architectuur en meer: Waar staat de architectuurcultuur? In dit, voorlopig laatste, cahier zijn verschillende verhalen over architectuurcultuur gebundeld, vanuit Belgische en Nederlandse perspectieven, beschouwd vanuit instituties en vanuit particuliere initiatieven. Sergio Figueiredo, Sereh Mandias, Sophie Czich, Gideon Boie en Rob Ritzen gaan in op de relatie tussen architectuurcultuur en -praktijk. Wat zijn de voorwaarden voor een levendig en kritisch architectuurdebat nu en in de toekomst? Staat architectuurcultuur in dienst van de praktijk en het economisch belang, of moet het hier juist kritisch op reflecteren?

Sergio Figueiredo neemt in Ruimten van verzet: de kiemen van een nieuwe architectuurcultuur de lezer mee in de duikvlucht die de architectuurcultuur in Nederland sinds 2013 volgens velen maakt door de ineenstorting van de ondersteunende infrastructuur. Hierna schetst hij een perspectiefrijke toekomst voor diezelfde architectuurcultuur aan de hand van enkele buitenlandse voorbeelden. In haar bijdrage Architectuur als luisteroefening gaat Sereh Mandias in op de aanleiding om samen met Elsbeth Ronner de verhalende podcast Windoog te maken, de redenen voor het bedrijven van architectuurkritiek zonder afbeeldingen, en het belang van architectuurkritiek die meer beschouwt dan het object alleen. De tekeningen van Sophie Czich in het beeldessay Unwrappings verplaatsen architectuur uit haar context van esthetische renderingen en technische tekeningen, naar de rommelige werkelijkheid en midden in de sociale en ecologische strijd. Sinds de eeuwwisseling wordt er in Vlaanderen geïnvesteerd in een rijke institutionele architectuur cultuur, met onder meer een levendig ontwerpprijs vragenklimaat. Aanleiding hiervoor was de depolitisering van het opdrachtgeversveld, zo legt Gideon Boie uit in Vlaamse architectuurcultuur voor beginners, maar oude gewoontes zijn moeilijk af te leren, zo blijkt. Architectuur als façade of als ondersteuning van Rob Ritzen gaat in op een hele andere vorm van architectuur cultuur, namelijk die van architectuur als civic duty. Aan de hand van een casestudy maakt de auteur vastgoedstructuren zichtbaar die zich in Brussel toeleggen op tijdelijk gebruik en de rol die architecten hierin spelen.

Download Cahier 4, Waar staat de architectuurcultuur?

Cahier 3, Wat is architectuur?



Architectuurdenken wordt door architecten op meerdere en verschillende terreinen ingezet, niet als nieuw verdienmodel of ter spreiding van marktrisico’s, maar vanuit oprechte belangstelling en interesse in extra-architecturale kwesties, zoals criticus Hans Ibelings het noemt, in wat architectuur kan bereiken buiten zichzelf. De notie dat architectuur meer kan zijn dan een fysiek object wordt alom meer geaccepteerd. Ingegeven vanuit de wil tot maatschappelijk betrokkenheid, vormt voor een groeiende groep architecten de alternatieve en avant-gardische praktijken uit de jaren zestig en zeventig van de vorige eeuw een inspiratie om hun eigen werkterrein kritisch ondervragen. Waarin de huidige periode mogelijk verschilt van de jaren zestig en zeventig, is een steeds breder gedragen gevoel dat architectuur — in welke vorm dan ook — een (bescheiden) verschil kan maken. Een gevoel dat misschien ook is ingegeven omdat doorgaan op de oude vertrouwde weg geen duurzame optie is. Avantgarde wordt mainstream?

Download Cahier 3, Wat is Architectuur?

De podcast

Is architectuur nog de kunst en wetenschap van het ontwerpen van de gebouwde omgeving waarin de mens centraal staat, of is het meer? Ziega van den Berk en Umut Türkmen vertellen over hun afstudeerproces en -project, en het belang om verder te kijken dan de traditionele afbakening van het vakgebied. Dirk van den Heuvel (associate professor TUDelft) ziet projecten en praktijken van studenten en architecten steeds diverser en inclusiever worden.

Luister de podcast van de Kostgangers op jouw favoriete podcast app:

Cahier 2, Is ontwerpen ethiek?

Het tweede cahier bundelt de speciaal ontworpen en geschreven bijdragen van Pia Prantl, Theo Deutinger en Christopher Clarkson die met hun fictieve Ministerie van Ethiek, Departement Ethisch Ontwerp het ethische verantwoordelijkheidsgevoel en geweten van de architect testen. Marina Otero Verzier stelt dat het cartesische raster als een verstikkend systeem over het vakgebied en de samenleving ligt. Hoe kunnen we ons hieruit bevrijden? Luce Beeckmans schrijft over de noodzaak om meer rechtvaardigheid in het ontwerpproces te brengen. Het cahier sluit af met de oproep van Markus Appenzeller en Thijs van Spaandonk om een einde te maken aan de onverschilligheid, het Manifest voor een biosferische ethiek.

Download Cahier 2, Is ontwerpen ethiek?

De podcast

Voor de wederom eigenzinnige podcast die De Kostgangers in opdracht van Archined maakte, spreekt Geert van de Wetering met Markus Appenzeller over het manifest dat hij de schreef – de theorie – in relatie tot de dagelijkse realiteit van een ontwerpbureau. En vertelt Lyongo Juliana hoe ogenschijnlijke kleine ontwerpbeslissingen een grote maatschappelijke inpakt kunnen hebben.

Luister de podcast van de Kostgangers op jouw favoriete podcast app:

Cahier 1, Waar staat de ontwerppraktijk?

In dit cahier bespreken Veerle Alkemade en Catherine Koekoek, Véronique Patteeuw en Kersten Geers, Filip Dujardin en Saskia van Stein en Reinier de Graaf de vraag ‘waar staat de ontwerppraktijk?’ Terugblikkend op de recente geschiedenis van de architectuurpraktijk, de veranderende positie van de architect in de samenleving en diens verschuivende rol in het ontwerp- en bouwproces, schetsen zij perspectieven voor de betekenis van het vak in de toekomst.

Download Cahier 1, Waar staat de ontwerppraktijk?

Luister de podcast van de Kostgangers op jouw favoriete podcast app:

Cahier What is the state of architectural culture? now available

The Persistence of Questioning: Critical Reflections for the Future, on Architecture and More: What is the state of architectural culture? This for the time being last publication presents various stories about architectural culture in Belgium and the Netherlands, considered from the perspectives of both public institutions and private initiatives. Sergio Figueiredo, Sereh Mandias, Sophie Czich, Gideon Boie and Rob Ritzen explore the relationship between architectural culture and practice. What are the conditions for a vibrant and critical debate on architecture in the world of today and tomorrow? Should architectural culture serve the economic interests of professional practice, or should it instead reflect critically on them?

In his essay, entitled In Spaces of Resistance: The Seeds of a New Architectural Culture, Sergio Figueiredo takes readers on what many people see as the nose dive experienced by architectural culture in the Netherlands since 2013 as a result of understand the dismantling of the supporting infrastructure. He then outlines a promising future for that same architectural culture with some developments from other countries. In Architecture as a Listening Exercise, Sereh Mandias explains why she — to gether with Elsbeth Ronner — launched the narrative podcast Windoog, her reasons for engaging in architectural criticism without using images, and the importance of architectural criticism that does not focus on the object. The drawings by Sophie Czich in her visual essay Unwrappings take architecture out of its context of aesthetic renderings and technical drawings, and place it in messy reality and in social and ecological conflict. Since the turn of the millennium, Flanders has invested in a rich institutional architectural culture, one aspect of which is a vibrant climate of design competitions. This was prompted by the depoliticization of the way architecture commissions were secured, as Gideon Boie explains in Flemish Architecture Culture for Beginners, but it turns out that old habits die hard. Rob Ritzen explores in Architecture as Facade or Support System a totally different form of architectural culture: architecture as a civic duty. Drawing on the example of a case study, the author exposes the property market system in Brussels that focuses on the temporary use of space, and the role played by architects in that process.

Download Cahier 4, What is the state of architectural culture?

Cahier What is architecture?



The Persistence of Questioning. Critical reflections for the future, on architecture and more: What is architecture? Views on what architecture should achieve differ greatly. This publication consists of a growing collection of essays that illustrate a multitude of contemporary, even avantgardist practices. From the perspective of their own practice, architects consider the question: ‘What is architecture?’ With contributions from Lara Schrijver, Mechthild Stuhlmacher, Sven Jansse, Giovanni Bellotti and Alessandra Covini.

Download Cahier 3, What is architecture?

Download pdf for desktop

Download pdf for mobile

Cahier 2, Is design Ethics?

The second cahier presents the carefully designed and written contributions of Pia Prantl, Theo Deutinger and Christopher Clarkson who, with their fictitious Ministry of Ethics, Department of Ethical Design, questions the various distinctions and decisions that contemporary architecture firms make. Marina Otero Verzier argues that the Cartesian grid in particular covers the discipline as well as society like a suffocating system. How can we free ourselves from this? Luce Beeckmans expresses the need to bring more justice into the design process. The cahier concludes with Markus Appenzeller and Thijs van Spaandonk’s call to end the indifference, the Manifesto for a Biospheric Ethics.

Download Cahier 2, Is design ethics?

Cahier 1, Where is design practice at today?

In this publication report three duos — Veerle Alkemade and Catherine Koekoek, Véronique Patteeuw and Kersten Geers, and Saskia van Stein and Reinier de Graaf — discuss the question: ‘Where is design practice at today?’ Reviewing the recent history of the field, the changing role of architects within society and their transitioning position in the design and construction process, they outline perspectives for the future relevance of the profession.

Download Cahier 1, Where is the architecture practice at today?

