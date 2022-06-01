[For English scroll down] In samenwerking met The Department presenteert Archined op vrijdag 10 juni de bijeenkomst The Hearing – Architecture & Ethics, met kritische pleidooien voor de toekomst van het vakgebied en werkveld door de staatssecretaris voor ethiek en zes deskundigen. Wees voorbereid op de nabije toekomst, mis het niet!

Ruimtelijk ontwerpen is intrinsiek een daad met sociaal-maatschappelijke en even zo vaak politieke impact. Wat zijn de gevolgen van bepaalde (ontwerp)keuzes voor de samenleving, de aarde en het klimaat? Op welke wijze en in welke mate verhoudt de architect zich tot de wereld en geeft zij/hij hier rekenschap van?

The Department heeft met het Ministerie van Ethiek de administratieve basis gelegd voor een veelomvattende ambtelijke checklist waarmee ontwerpers langs de ethische meetlat kunnen worden gelegd. Voldoet u aan de ethische standaarden van dit moment, of moet u geschrapt worden uit het architectenregister? De sprekers nemen de checklist als uitgangspunt voor advies en kritiek aan het ministerie en, zoals een goed debat betaamt, is er mogelijkheid tot interruptie vanuit het publiek. De avond wordt gemodereerd door JaapJan Berg.

De sprekers

Theo Deutinger, architect, schrijver en ontwerper van socioculturele studies bij The Department. Hij is deze avond de staatssecretaris van het Ministerie van Ethiek.

Nyasha Harper-Michon, Archtivist, Architect, Business Developer, Educator, Speaker, Writer.

Mark Minkjan is stadsgeograaf, redacteur bij Failed Architecture en winnaar van de Geert Bekaert prijs voor architectuurkritiek. Hij organiseert momenteel vanuit de Rotterdamse Academie van Bouwkunst gesprekken over de werkcultuur bij ontwerpbureaus en in het ontwerponderwijs.

Sanne Nouws, regisseur en artistiek leider van (jeugd)theatergezelschap House of Nouws is ervaringsdeskundige op het gebied van ambtelijke checklists en beoordelingssystemen rondom ethiek in de theaterkunst.

Bianca Seekles, directievoorzitter van ERA Contour, ontwikkelaar en bouwer van binnenstedelijk projecten waar ze samen met partners en bewoners met hoofd en hart aan sterke en duurzame buurten werkt.

Gus Tielens, partner en oprichtster van KorthTielens architecten. Recentelijk ontvingen zij voor hun project Spaarndammerhart in Amsterdam de Zuiderkerkprijs voor het beste woongebouw in Amsterdam, en de Abe Bonnema-prijs, een prijs die de kwaliteit van de architectuur in Nederland wil stimuleren.

Thijs de Zeeuw is landschapsarchitect en natuuroptimist. Hij ontwerpt vanuit de ecologie van de plek voor zowel mensen als dieren. Hij ontwierp onder meer het olifantenverblijf in ARTIS en werkt momenteel aan de dierentuin van de toekomst.

The Hearing is het afsluitende event van het langlopende multi-project The Persistence of Questioning, Kritische reflecties voor de toekomst, over architectuur en meer.

Praktisch

10 juni, 17:00 inloop, programma 17:30 – 19:30

Het Podium (buiten op het dak Het Nieuwe Instituut), Museumpark 25, Rotterdam

Voertaal Engels/Nederlands

Tickets kosten 5 euro, inclusief een gedrukt exemplaar van het cahier van The Persistence, waar de vraag centraal staat: Waar staat de architectuurcultuur? Met bijdragen van: Sergio Figueiredo, Sereh Mandias, Sophie Czich, Gideon Boie en Rob Ritzen.

Mis het niet, koop nu je kaartje.

Archined, in collaboration with The Department (Theo Deutinger and Christopher Clarkson), presents The Hearing – Architecture & Ethics: Critical Statements for the Future. Spatial design is intrinsically an activity with social and, equally often, political impact. What are the effects of particular (design) choices on society, the earth and the climate? In what way do architects relate to the world and to what extent are they held accountable to it?

With the Ministry of Ethics, The Department has laid the administrative basis for a comprehensive governmental checklist with which to measure designers along an ethical yardstick. Do they meet the ethical standards of today? Or should they be removed from the Architects Register? The speakers take the checklist as the starting point for critically advising the ministry and, as befits a good debate, the audience can join in. The evening will be moderated by JaapJan Berg.

The speakers

Theo Deutinger, architect, writer and designer of sociocultural studies at The Department. This evening he is the state secretary of the Ministry of Ethics.

Nyasha Harper-Michon, archtivist, architect, business developer, educator, speaker, writer.

Mark Minkjan is a city geographer, editor at Failed Architecture and winner of the Geert Bekaert Prize for Architecture Criticism. He is currently attached to the Rotterdam Academy of Architecture, where he is organizing discussions about the working culture in design offices and in design education.

Sanne Nouws, director and artistic leader of the (youth) theatre company House of Nouws, is a hands-on expert in the area of official checklists and assessment systems related to ethics in the theatre.

Bianca Seekles, chair of the board of ERA Contour, developer and construction of inner-city projects, where she works with intelligence and heart with partners and residents to create sustainable neighbourhoods.

Gus Tielens, partner and founder of KorthTielens Architects. They recently won the Zuiderkerk Prize for the best residential building in Amsterdam for their Spaarndammerhart project, and the Abe Bonnema Prize, an award to stimulate the quality of architecture in the Netherlands.

Thijs de Zeeuw is a landscape architect and nature optimist. He designs for both people and animals on the basis of the ecology of the place. He designed the elephant enclosure at ARTIS and is currently working on the zoo of the future.

The Hearing is the closing event of the long-term and multifaceted project The Persistence of Questioning: Critical reflections for the future, on architecture and more. Tickets cost 5 euros, including a printed edition of The Persistence, which centres on the question: What is the state of architecture culture? With contributions from: Sergio Figueiredo, Sereh Mandias, Sophie Czich, Gideon Boie and Rob Ritzen.

Practical details

10 June, doors open at 17:00, programme from 17:30 to 19:30

The Podium (outside on Het Nieuwe Instituut rooftop)

Language English/Dutch

Admission: tickets cost 5 euros, including a printed edition of The Persistence, which centres on the question: What is the state of architecture culture? With contributions from: Sergio Figueiredo, Sereh Mandias, Sophie Czich, Gideon Boie and Rob Ritzen.

Get your ticket now!