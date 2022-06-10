[For English scroll down]

In het kader van het project The Persistence of Questioning creëerde Sophie Czich Unwrappings, als reactie op de vraag: waar staat de architectuurcultuur? Een serie tekeningen als beeldessay, waar architectuur wordt verplaatst uit haar context van esthetische renderingen en technische tekeningen, naar de rommelige werkelijkheid en midden in de sociale en ecologische strijd.

De beelden leggen het complexe verhaal over plekken en gebouwen bloot. Ze onderzoeken wat uitgewist is, wat genegeerd wordt, en wat door economische krachten als leidend verhaal wordt opgelegd. Ruimte wordt onderzocht en ontleed. De architectuur wordt geopend naar de contexten waarin ze geworteld is — sociaal, ecologisch en politiek — maar waarvan ze nog al te vaak van losgekoppeld lijkt te zijn. De rommelige werkelijkheid ontvouwt zich voorbij de esthetische renders en de technische tekeningen. Door de architectuur uit haar benauwde context te halen horen we meer stemmen en verhalen.

As part of ‘The Persistence of Questioning’ Sophie Czich created Unwrappings, as a response to the question: What is the State of Architectural Culture? In the visual essay she takes architecture out of its context of aesthetic renderings and technical drawings, and places it in messy reality and in social and ecological conflict.

The images reveal a complex story about places and buildings. They explore what has been erased, what is legitimized, and what story is imposed by economic forces. Space is observed and dissected. Architecture opens up to the context — social, ecological and political — from which it all too often seems disconnected. Messy reality unfolds beyond the aesthetic renderings and technical drawings. If it is to play a full role in the future, the architectural community must allow for a multiplicity of voices, narratives and points of view.