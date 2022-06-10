Zoeken

Unwrappings

Sophie Czich

The Persistence of Questioning

Kritische reflecties voor de toekomst, over architectuur en meer.

[For English scroll down]
In het kader van het project The Persistence of Questioning creëerde Sophie Czich Unwrappings, als reactie op de vraag: waar staat de architectuurcultuur? Een serie tekeningen als beeldessay, waar architectuur wordt verplaatst uit haar context van esthetische renderingen en technische tekeningen, naar de rommelige werkelijkheid en midden in de sociale en ecologische strijd.

De beelden leggen het complexe verhaal over plekken en gebouwen bloot. Ze onderzoeken wat uitgewist is, wat genegeerd wordt, en wat door economische krachten als leidend verhaal wordt opgelegd. Ruimte wordt onderzocht en ontleed. De architectuur wordt geopend naar de contexten waarin ze geworteld is — sociaal, ecologisch en politiek — maar waarvan ze nog al te vaak van losgekoppeld lijkt te zijn. De rommelige werkelijkheid ontvouwt zich voorbij de esthetische renders en de technische tekeningen. Door de architectuur uit haar benauwde context te halen horen we meer stemmen en verhalen.

As part of ‘The Persistence of Questioning’ Sophie Czich created Unwrappings, as a response to the question: What is the State of Architectural Culture? In the visual essay she takes architecture out of its context of aesthetic renderings and technical drawings, and places it in messy reality and in social and ecological conflict.

The images reveal a complex story about places and buildings. They explore what has been erased, what is legitimized, and what story is imposed by economic forces. Space is observed and dissected. Architecture opens up to the context — social, ecological and political — from which it all too often seems disconnected. Messy reality unfolds beyond the aesthetic renderings and technical drawings. If it is to play a full role in the future, the architectural community must allow for a multiplicity of voices, narratives and points of view.

Info

Sophie Czich is beeldend kunstenares, ontwerpster en onderzoekster. Haar interessegebied ligt tussen architectonische verbeelding en kritische geografie. Ze is afgestudeerd aan de master NonLinear Narrative aan de Koninklijke Academie van Beeldende Kunsten in Den Haag.

Met het langlopende multi-project The Persistence of Questioning. Kritische reflecties voor de toekomst, over architectuur en meer wil Archined het gesprek rond belangrijke vragen in en voor de architectuurpraktijk en -cultuur stimuleren. Naast de publicatie van essays en beeldessays online en in cahiervorm, bestaat het project uit podcasts en een fysieke bijeenkomst. De vragen die Archined met The Persistence of Questioning adresseert zijn niet eenduidig te beantwoorden, maar daarom niet minder belangrijk om te stellen. Wat is de betekenis van het vak in en voor de toekomst? Hoe verhouden ontwerp en ethiek zich tot elkaar? Wanneer spreken we van architectuur en met welke criteria beoordelen we dit? Waar staat de architectuurcultuur?

Het project wordt mede mogelijk gemaakt door een subsidie van het Stimuleringsfonds Creatieve Industrie.

