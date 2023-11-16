Solar landscapes of the 21st century – Archiprix 2023

Tine Lambert ontwierp een multifunctioneel landschap waar flora, fauna, inwoners en bezoekers samen kunnen leven en recreëren aan de hand van 16 ruimtelijke richtlijnen. Daarbij onderzocht ze hoe PV-installaties samen kunnen gaan met bestaande ecosystemen om zo tot een gelaagd landschap te komen.

Visualisation of how the combination between PV and nature development could look like.

Kan je je onderwerpkeuze kort toelichten?

Tijdens mijn studie was het ontwerpen van energielandschappen al een belangrijke uitdaging die ontwerpers vaak verwaarlozen vanwege de complexiteit en het slechte imago dat eraan is gegeven. Ik besloot daarom mijn scriptie te richten op zonnelandschappen en hoe wij als landschapsontwerpers hier ontwerpend onderzoek naar kunnen doen. Wat kunnen zonnelandschappen betekenen voor het landschap en ook, omgekeerd, hoe speelt het landschap een rol binnen deze energietransitie. Wat als we duurzame energieopwekking, natuurontwikkeling, duurzame landbouw, waterbeheer en maatschappelijke betrokkenheid in hetzelfde gebied zouden nastreven, in plaats van deze aantoonbaar belangrijke functies te verdelen over geïsoleerde stukken land?

Wat of wie zijn je inspiratiebronnen en kan je dit (kort) toelichten?

Binnen het ontwerpend onderzoek naar energielandschappen was Sven Stremke, mijn scriptiebegeleider en zijn mede collega-onderzoekers, een enorme bron van kennis en inspiratie. Zij hielpen me kennis maken met het ontwerpen van energielandschappen.

To evaluate the interactions in the area between the different current services and energy generation, a trade-off map was created providing a very important overview of conflicts, sensitivity points and synergies.

benoem en beschrijf (kort) het sleutelmoment in je afstudeerproject

Elke fase binnen mijn thesis was belangrijk maar de ontwerpfase was natuurlijk een groot sleutelmoment waar alles van analyse en ontwerpend onderzoek samen kwam op een specifieke locatie. In deze fase werden de verkregen principes en resultaten vertaald in een ontwerp eigen aan de specifieke landschapskenmerken van de regio.

beschrijf (kort) wat ontwerpen voor jou betekent

Ontwerpen betekent heel veel voor mij. Zeker met de klimaatopwarming is het belang van landschapsarchitectuur en ontwerpend onderzoek zeer belangrijk geworden binnen verschillende thema’s. Ook vooral in Vlaanderen is het belangrijk dat landschapsontwerpers meer planologisch gaan denken zodat de weinige open ruimten en waardevolle landschappen robuuster kunnen gemaakt worden.

wat hoop/wil je als ontwerper in de nabije en/of in de verre toekomst bereiken?

Ik hoop dat landschapsarchitecten binnen Vlaanderen meer belang krijgen binnen projecten en dat ik als ontwerper nog leuke complexe uitdagingen mag aangaan.

Spatial principles as guideline (4/16)

Projecttekst

Both the National Climate Agreement (2018) and the New Environmental Law (NOVI) of the Netherlands call for multifunctional, nature-inclusive solar power plants that maintain or increase spatial quality. Mainstream practice, driven by corporate values and liberal market thinking on the side of the national government, largely fails to incorporate considerations that go beyond technological efficiency. This failure, much alike early wind energy development in the Netherlands, continues to stimulate societal resistance. Whereas many attribute the lack of public acceptance to the technology itself, in this thesis solar panels embraced a very different perspective: What if we could deviate from the post-modernistic sectoral, one-topic centered approach to climate action and embrace a more systemic inquiry in the possible future of our daily environment? What if we were to pursuit renewable energy generation, nature development, sustainable agriculture, water management, and community engagement in the very same area instead of allotting those, arguably important functions across isolated patches of land?

The challenge of the 21st century is to ensure that the realisation of solar landscapes does not adversely affect ecosystem services, but instead impacts them in a positive way. Therefore, this master’s thesis aims to investigate how a multifunctional solar landscape near the Millingerwaard (Berg en Dal, Netherlands) can improve the spatial quality. This was explored using 16 spatial guidelines obtained from literature on multifunctional solar landscapes and studies regarding the use of the concept of ecosystem services in landscape architecture. The current ecosystem services in the area were analysed, resulting in a map that shows the trade-offs, synergies and hotspots between different ecosystem services and energy generation. Next, expert surveys were used to assess and value the spatial quality of various function combinations with PV. According to the survey results, the combination of PV with community gardens and habitat provision was regarded most favourably for spatial quality. The conclusions and guidelines resulted in a design showing that a multifunctional solar landscape can become an environment where flora, fauna, residents and recreationists can live and recreate together. The aim of the design is to make residents and recreationists aware of different combinations with PV that are connected to the landscape in a sustainable way. The methods used focus on enhancing current ecosystem services and combining additional ecosystem services in synergy, creating a layered landscape that meets different needs. The result of this study is a study example that encourages the design of solar landscapes that connect people, energy and biodiversity, based on the synergy of different ecosystem services.

Thesis document

Thesis catalogue

(top) The transition between the combination of solar panels with nature provision and agrivoltaics (soft fruit) (bottom) The transition from solar grazing with vertical bifacial systems to agrivoltaics with stilt-mounted panels. On the left, there is a lower density so that livestock such as cows can find shelter between the panels.

Naam:

Tine Lambert

E-mail

Start afstuderen

februari 2020

Afgestudeerd

augustus 2022

Opleiding

Wageningen Universiteit en Researchcentrum