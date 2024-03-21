The Re-Wilding Farm – Archiprix 2023

Matthijs Spijkers ontwierp een toekomstig klimaat adaptief gebied, waarin de economische belangen van het productielandschap worden benadrukt met daarin een belangrijke rol voor het boerenlandschap. Het ontwerp combineert nieuwe vormen van voedselproductie met andere functies zoals voedselverwerking, marktfuncties en wonen.

the ripple

Kan je je onderwerpkeuze kort toelichten?

De keuze voor mijn onderwerp, Re-wilding farms, vloeit voort uit mijn fascinatie voor ecologie en klimaat adaptief ontwerpen. In mijn eigen moestuin speel ik op kleine schaal in op deze onderwerpen.

De hedendaagse politieke spanningen tussen boerenbedrijvigheid, klimaatdoelstellingen en beleid zijn de uitdagingen waar ik op wilde inspelen. Vandaag de dag houden nieuwe beleidskaders/ambities en economische en ecologische belangen van boeren elkaar in een wurggreep. Het boerenleven staat op het spel. Ik wilde met mijn project laten zien dat het anders kan en moet. Mensen en ecosystemen kunnen prima in symbiose leven.

new native landscape

Wat of wie zijn je inspiratiebronnen en kan je dit (kort) toelichten?

Ik haalde mijn inspiratie uit ecosystemen en alternatieve voedselproductie methode. Diverse boeken hielpen mij om de basis te leren van regeneratieve productiemethodes en permacultuur. De voormalige boerderij was het wonen ondergeschikt aan het boeren. Wat als de architectuur die hieruit voortvloeit is gebaseerd op het ontkiemingsproces van planten en de ingrediënten die hiervoor nodig zijn. Het wonen wordt weer ondergeschikt aan het ecologisch verbouwen van voedsel.

Benoem en beschrijf (kort) het sleutelmoment in je afstudeerproject

Na vele studies kwam ik er achter dat de basis voor mijn ontwerp voort moet komen uit de ecologische processen die plaatsvinden in het landschap. De context bepaalt welke producten er kunnen ontstaan; het begrijpen van de werking van het landschap en locatie vormen de basis voor een ecologisch ontwerp en de voedselproductie.

processes of the ripple and translation toward the design of the ripple

Beschrijf (kort) wat ontwerpen voor jou betekent

Ontwerpen is voor mij een manier om mensen te inspireren en te activeren om ecologischer te leven. We staan op dit moment voor essentiële uitdagingen zoals klimaat, ecologie en sociale cohesie. Voor deze drie onderwerpen wil ik mij hard maken. Ik vind namelijk dat we meer moeten ontwerpen vanuit de landschappelijke en ecologische context en moeten luisteren naar wat de locatie te zeggen heeft.

the ripple

Wat hoop/wil je als ontwerper in de nabije en/of in de verre toekomst bereiken?

Ik hoop dat we naar een klimaat adaptieve toekomst werken. Ik wil dit graag uiten in mijn ontwerpen en keuzes, maar uiteindelijk zullen we samen moeten werken aan een verantwoorde manier van leven. Een goed ontwerp (landschappelijke, stedelijk, of architectonisch) kan de basis leggen voor nieuwe verantwoorde leefstijl.

farmhouse interior

projecttext

Post-war industrialisation has intensified, polarized, and fragmented the Dutch landscape. The social distance between farming communities and the government has grown considerably. The tension between the two parties is palpable. Food production and the ecological ambitions have a stranglehold on each other. Biodiversity in the rural area has been greatly reduced, which leads into new laws and regulations. In addition, the agricultural countryside is experiencing the brutal consequences of climate change and urbanisation. The solution lies in the essence of ecosystems, “diversity”. By converting the current agricultural monocultures into polycultures that allow wild growth and wild-life, biodiversity could be increased. Combined with changing food industry a resilient and ecologically responsible system can be created. The Re-Wilding farm is a case study that tries to find a new balance between natural landscapes, agriculture, and farming communities in the rural area between Breda and Etten-Leur. This leads to a redesign of the farm typology and production landscape.

The potential for a future climate-adaptive area lies in reintroducing the native wetland landscape, merging it with ecological agriculture and architecture into a paradise for ecological farming communities.

The adaptive native landscape, combined with contemporary artificial interventions (levees and landfills), results in three potential live/work environments: “the Raft,” an ensemble of floating farm typologies, “the Mound,” an ensemble of farm typologies on an elevation and “the Ripple,” an ensemble of semi-embedded farm typologies along the dike.

In the development of the Ripple, the current dike will be widened and raised. The south side is characterized by permaculture of crops on terraces that promote the water balance of the area. The north side has a gentle slope full of grasses, shrubs and herbs.

Between the south and north sides, a 3.5-kilometer-long biodiverse food forest is constructed. Free grazing animals maintain the grassland and food forest. On the south side of the food forest are several basic, transparent residential farms (greenhouse dwellings) for multiple families in compact embedded units, where various facilities are shared with the other residents. The germination and growth process of plants defines the cross-section of this new farm typology. The plants are pre-grown to be planted and harvested later on the terraces. At the heart of the food forest is the communal processing farm, where the extracted crops are processed into produce and food. Here, the consuming, recreation, inspiration and trade take place.

The ensemble with an interdisciplinary system regenerates the landscape with sustainable yields, in contrast to our current conflicting agriculture, nature recreation and urbanization systems. A farming community manifests itself in a new ecological commuting paradise, based on geographical and abiotic factors. This creates a habitat for humans, animals and plants through an ecological farming method that anticipates the symbiosis of humans, food production and ecology.

Naam:

Matthijs Spijkers

Email

Begin afstuderen:

01 september 2021

Klaar met afstuderen:

05 juli 2022

Opleiding:

Academie van Bouwkunst Tilburg