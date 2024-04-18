De Nieuwe Wierde – Archiprix 2023

Sanne Dijkstra’s graduation project The New Wierde is a vision of a renewed relationship between man and nature in rural Groningen.

By 2070, the salt marsh has advanced northward as far as the village. A few times a year the seawater will now flow up to the mound and the permanent residents have had to reinvent their lives. The restaurant, workshop and meetingplace work well together in a new local network which relies on the power of the place itself. Local food processed by the farmers themselves, building materials such as hemp, reed and raw soil, and fresh and salt water can be cyclically cultivated with generous overproduction. Saline cultivation is combined with energy generation in algae greenhouses which, together with solar panels, provides enough energy for all residents in the area. Fresh water is fully purified in a cycle and reused via the village to the gas location.

Kan je je onderwerpkeuze kort toelichten?

Ik wilde heel graag wat voor de natuur doen in de provincie waar ik ben opgegroeid, de provincie Groningen. Een gebied wat erg onder druk staat door het menselijke handelen en waar veel actoren samenkomen. Een verlies aan biodiversiteit, aardgaswinning, bodemdaling, verzilting, een stijgende zeespiegel en sociale achteruitgang. Wat is de toekomst van dit gebied? Mijn afstudeerproject is een verslag in de tijd van hoe dit landschap verandert door de natuur en de mens. Op termijn ontstaat er een zelfvoorzienend netwerk van agrarische gemeenschappen, voedsel, water, energie en bouwmaterialen, waar het menselijk handelen in evenwicht is met zijn omgeving. In het nieuwe netwerk heb ik drie gebouwen ontworpen als start- en ijkpunt van deze nieuwe visie.

Wat of wie zijn je inspiratiebronnen en kan je dit (kort) toelichten?

Ik heb heel veel inspiratiebronnen, maar een hele belangrijke voor mij zijn de oorspronkelijke bevolkingsgroepen die deze aarde nog rijk is. Zo heb ik veel mogen leren van verschillende bevolkingsgroepen uit Zuid Amerika en andere werelddelen. Deze culturen hebben tradities en levenswijzen die ouder zijn dan onze westerse cultuur. In hun cultuur zien ze zichzelf niet als afgesloten van de natuur en omgeving, maar juist als een wezenlijk onderdeel daarvan. Hun handelen is in balans met het ecosysteem en voegt daar zelfs leven aan toe. Mens en natuur versterken elkaar en groeien (evolueren) naar een hoger niveau. In het westen zien wij deze culturen soms als minder of lager ontwikkelt, terwijl we juist erg veel van elkaar kunnen leren.

After several dike breaches, the farmers are fed up and break through the fences of the old gas plant. With their tractors and shovels, they make the old subdivision pattern in the concrete slab visible again. This creates space, space for nature to slowly purify the contaminated soil, but also space for a new beginning. To give the place meaning, the farmers put up a number of steel profiles as a symbol of the new landscape. They clad the tower with locally harvested reeds to give the place, in addition to the tangible industrial past, an expression of the new relationship with nature.

Benoem en beschrijf (kort) het sleutelmoment in je afstudeerproject

Een belangrijk sleutelmoment voor mij was toen ik vanuit meer theoretische inzichten, van onder andere Bruno Latour en Alexander von Humboldt, de gaslocatie(s) in het Groninger landschap niet als eindpunt, maar als startpunt van de verandering ging beschouwen. De gaslocaties kunnen daarmee ingezet worden als begin van een fundamentele verandering in de relatie tussen mens en natuur in de provincie Groningen.

Beschrijf (kort) wat ontwerpen voor jou betekent

Ontwerpen is voor mij het onderzoeken, ontdekken, verbeelden en realiseren van mogelijke oplossingen voor multi-gelaagde problemen of situaties. De uitdaging en kracht ligt volgens mij in het betrekken van verschillende domeinen op verschillende schaalniveaus en het daarin vinden van een synthese die iets bijdraagt aan het geheel. Die uitdaging en complexiteit is wat mij zo aanspreekt in het ontwerpen. Je blijft altijd leren!

Wat hoop/wil je als ontwerper in de nabije en/of in de verre toekomst bereiken?

Ik werk nu als architect bij vector-i aan een heel breed portfolio van mooie opdrachten. Daarnaast ben ik begonnen met eigen werk op het snijvlak van ontwerp, landschap, materiaal en theorie. In de toekomst hoop ik, om vanuit de kracht van de omgeving en lokale natuur, te werken aan opgaven die een bijdrage leveren aan een betere relatie tussen mens en natuur.

The workshop is a place to experiment with new saline crops, lifted above the new salt marsh. The walls are constructed of locally harvested hemp and the structure is made of reused profiles from the old gas site. A sawed-off old gas line collects the precious fresh rainwater.

Projecttekst

The New Wierde is a vision of a renewed relationship between man and nature in rural Groningen. A countryside that as an autonomously operating area, stands for its own qualities in connection with the rest of the world. The strong social communities are in balance with nature and have enough productive capacity to live on, water and (building) materials are recycled cyclically in a closed loop.

The character of the province of Groningen is an agrarian community that arose from the relationship between man, water and land. With the reclamation of the land, we gradually began to deplete these elements. The original saline crops have given way to monoculture agriculture and large-scale natural gas extraction. Small-scale communities have changed in this landscape to large-scale production landscapes focused on the city of Groningen and the global food market. People are moving away from this area and nature is facing increasing ecological problems: land subsidence, freshwater shortage and rising sea levels resulting in salinizing coastal areas.

The crucial long-term problem is rising sea levels. Instead of moving or building ever larger dikes, this scenario assumes soft and more dynamic transitions between land and sea. Seawater is allowed in and sandbars, dunes and islands form. The area around the old mound village of Leermens is transformed into a rich salt marsh and marsh area with a saline climate, where new opportunities arise to develop economic functions, such as the cultivation of saline vegetables, algae, fish and shrimp.

This transition does not happen overnight. Step by step, key moments occur in the lives of local people, shaping the new rural life. Within this new network, three buildings are designed as benchmarks, anchoring the local, social and landscape stories of the place. The meeting and memory place at the old gas site, the workshop in the new salt marsh and the restaurant at the excavated mound in the village.

With the architecture, the buildings subtly blend into their surroundings, and with the detailing and use of materials, they tell their stories. The relationship with the water, the raised plinth, the floor on columns above the salt marsh, as protection against the water, but also as a subtle detail of the relationship between man and nature. The roof which collects precious rainwater, but also makes a pleasant place for residents to stay. The new tower as a beacon in the landscape recalling the old torch tower.

The reused materials of the gas plant are like a recognition of the industrial past, giving new meaning to this dark page of this area. The walls constructed from local natural raw materials such as stamped earth, hemp and reeds are a reminder of the fertile soil, thus showing a glimpse of the future. The detailing of the buildings and construction left visible as an aesthetic expression illustrating the malleability of the landscape.

To keep rural life viable, a new, circular and site-specific network will eventually emerge using available local resources in relation to the three designed buildings. Not a new elevation in the landscape, but a completely self-sufficient network of food, water, (building) materials and energy inspired by the life of the early mound dwellers: The New Wierde.

Afstudeerverslag

Meer beelden

Above the 15m long familytable hangs a 22-meter-long composite steel beam, which in turn is supported by 1.2m thick raw earth walls. A simple intervention, yet with a grand gesture. At the excavated mound, instead of the annual ice skating, a natural swimming pond has now been created. To give warmth to the place, wood beams from local poplar trees were placed between the composite stealbeam, in a double-layer system.

Naam:

Sanne Dijkstra

E-mail

Begin afstuderen:

september 2021

Klaar met afstuderen:

november 2022

Opleiding:

Academie van Bouwkunst Groningen