Average Place – Archiprix 2024

In her graduation project, Maria Khozina questions the relationship between architecture and the political agenda. By investigating the language of architecture in authoritarian states, and the role of the architect, Khozina addresses how architects can contribute to social change.

Project location: countries with an authoritarian regime

Can you (briefly) explain your choice of subject?

I am from Russia, born and raised in Moscow. I deeply love my home, but I don’t agree with the people who run my country or their foreign and domestic policies. Despite living a fulfilling life in the fast-paced metropolis of Moscow, I have always been haunted by a lingering sense of apprehension for my future and the future of my country.

In a country like Russia, it’s prudent to have a backup plan in case a situation crosses a personal red line. Unfortunately, my red line was crossed in February 2022

Initially, my project was centred on the current political situation in Russia, but the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military in February 2022 shifted my focus to more theoretical issues. The authoritarian political climate in Russia has become not just stricter, but more oppressive, suppressing any form of resistance or protest. At the same time, I, as an architect, lost my understanding of the nature of my profession.

As an architect, I believe that our field has the power to create meaningful visualizations that can communicate complex emotions and ideas. However, when a country is in a state of destruction, it can be difficult to know what is truly meaningful. How can we create something that speaks to the heart of a nation in turmoil? How can we use architecture to make a positive impact when so much has been lost? What an architect, a person who creates and often works closely with state institutions, can do in a country that destroys?

Project Formation: Study Area and Project Goals

What or who are your sources of inspiration, and can you briefly explain this?

My sources of inspiration are people who are unafraid to question and willing to explore the deeper potential of their professional qualities, those with open minds ready to find how their craft can be useful in various matters.

In the field of design, I am inspired by works that challenge the traditional understanding of architecture as static and functional, proposing instead a more fluid and dynamic relationship between space, perception, and experience.

These works aim to create spatial experiences that go beyond mere function or form, provoking a more profound engagement with space and its implications. These projects can be seen as “architectural machines” that use technology, mechanics, and sensory stimuli to create an interactive and transformative experience of space.

In my project, I propose a set of architectural machines that question the subservient attitude of architecture towards those in power.

Role of Architecture and Its Language: The Power and Possibilities of it

State and (briefly) describe the key moment in your graduation project

At a moment when I felt lost amidst the ongoing situation, I allowed myself to have enough time to reflect and to converse with others who shared my thoughts. I am grateful for that decision.

At certain point I started sharing my thoughts with other professionals in my field, but also with teachers, researchers, historians, sociologists, anthropologists, journalists, and more— at this moment I realized the importance and power of collective thought.

This led me to base my project on the idea of shared knowledge, designing elements that can be adjusted and reinvented by others. Sharing, creating together, and supporting each other is crucial for my development.

Even in a political context, authoritarian countries try to separate people and with that limit the sharing of information and thoughts. In dialogue, there is always the danger of development and unity among people against the ruling powers.

Can you (briefly) explain what design(ing) means to you?

Architecture has always been for me more than just the design of buildings. It is a powerful medium that reflects the values, beliefs, and aspirations of a society. In authoritarian states, where the government controls much of the media and public expression, architecture can become a hidden tool for expressing dissenting opinions.

Acknowledging the limitations of architecture, my project faced contemporary societal challenges, addressing the sense of powerlessness and the role of architecture in such circumstances.

This project is not only about the physical embodiment of architecture but also about forming questions and finding the right words to describe architecture’s current state and possibilities.

Design tool: The Machine

What hope / do you want to achieve as a designer in the near and / or the distant future?

I believe simplistic perceptions can lead to homogeneity and limit healthy development. I hope to have the courage and curiosity to develop my perceptions of the profession, to view architecture from different angles, and to adapt it to the needs of people “on the ground.” I want to look beyond the traditional bounds of architecture and explore new horizons, broadening the spectrum of architectural influence and strengthening cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Regarding my project’s future, it is important to note that, at its current state, only the basis of the project is completed. This includes the formation of project stages, objectives, and methods for achieving results, formalized through the design of the first machine prototypes.

The second phase of the study will be conducted within the context of an authoritarian country, specifically Russia. This stage involves constructing one of the machines to investigate the range of human reactions during interaction with it.

The third phase, the culmination of our project, depends on the outcomes of the previous stages. If the field study is successful, we plan to share our project design principles and machine prototypes with other architects who share our interests or are in similar situations. I hope to foster collaboration and innovation by encouraging like-minded individuals to explore the agency of architecture and create their own Machines.

Machine of Expression

Project description

This project deals with the relationship between political agendas and architecture. It is an investigation into the role of an architect and the language of architecture in authoritarian states. How architects can use their skills and knowledge to contribute to social change, and what role can architecture play in the political narrative? I believe that simplistic perceptions can lead to homogeneity and limit healthy development. The project aimed to promote diversity and expand awareness of reality, even if formal results are not yet known.

Originally conceived as a project that would have centred on the current political situation in Russia, the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military in February 2022 has shifted attention to more theoretical issues. The authoritarian political climate in Russia has become not just stricter, but madder, resulting in the suppression of any form of resistance or protest. At the same time, I, as an architect, lost my understanding of the nature of my profession.

As is often the case, architecture has historically had a subservient attitude towards the powers in charge. This project proposes a set of architectural machines that might question this subservience. The intent of the machines is to create a sense of awareness, but also to stimulate critical reflection, independent thinking, and a space for self-expression. It has, in other words, wider implications for the architecture discipline.

Machine of Superiority

Especially acknowledging the limitations of architecture in general, the project tried to face contemporary societal challenges head-on, not shying away from a sense of being rather powerless and addressing the role of architecture in such circumstances. The envisioned machines aim to offer a place where the role of engaged citizenry can be re-obtained, while they simultaneously try to create a sense of awareness of one’s own political agency. I tried to addressed challenges with care for detail and aesthetics; understanding the need for low-tech, do-it-yourself assemblages; and exemplifying the contexts in which these machines should operate. The project is not only about the physical embodiment of architecture but also about the formation of questions and the search for the right words to describe architecture’s current state and possibilities. While “Average place” is a political issue, it is also one that has personal consequences and implications. It is about grief and ways to transform and work with it, about a loss of understanding of one’s role as a citizen and as an architect.

Machine of Self-will

