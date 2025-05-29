An Architecture of Connectivity – Archiprix 2024

In her graduation project, Dorisa Kooshki Farashani envisions a new redevelopment plan for the Bijlmermeer’s Kraainnest. The project proposes a bridging of its cultural and spatial divides by enabling integrated programs, human-scale architecture, and inclusive community spaces.

Heart for K-middle• A New Proposal For A United Community Center: As the shopping pedestrian would be obstructed by the chapel and the mosque, I suggest to combine these two community buildings into one united community center at the intersection of the metro to-be-extended platform with the pedestrian paradise. This place would prioritize its function based on shared values of not only both communities but also the rest of the neighborhood.

Can you (briefly) explain your choice of subject?

My graduation project focuses on a new redevelopment plan for Kraainnest neighborhood in Bijlmer, Amsterdam, and deals with a number factors such as the scale and the program which were the consequences of initial urban plan of this region. It puts spotlight on people and their cultural and social identity as they seem to have battles with the large-scale concrete structures on the site and tries to tackle their needs by humanizing the humongous scale of the neighborhood. In my project, I addressed these issues by bringing more consistency, movement and life in the heart of the neighborhood by using its neglected spaces such as big intervals in between buildings and the empty spaces underneath the elevated metro platform. These movements will come together through collaborative programs that emphasize on the social and local economy of the residence and presents a series of eventful interlinking platforms that connect the pedestrian level to the metro level and above, creating a community center that would beat at the center of the neighborhood and the initial interaction of new-comers and visitors.

The grid of Movements • Revitalising the Urban Connectivity The existing movements alongside the strip of K-middle tend to be prominent the current metro station Kraainnest and De Kameleon with a shopping mall plinth, creating meeting points only on their front facade next to the main road, Karspeldreef, leaving the rest of the neighborhood unexplored and tedious for walk due to lack of functionality on their plinth. My ambition is to create a grid of movements by not only dividing the strip into three types of pedestrian in parallel to Karspeldreef but also perpendicular to them and in parallel with the metro rails axis and according to the transitional paths in between the existing buildings. The grid would eventually results in smaller portion envelopes and loops that would solve the existing issue of dead ends around the center of this neighborhood.

What or who are your sources of inspiration and can you briefly explain this?

My source of inspiration was the history behind Bijlmermeer and the fact that I started living there just a couple of months before my project had started and it took me by surprise when I saw people with their strong and colorful culture found their way out of those concrete large scale buildings and created such an amazing atmosphere in all those neglected spaces and the green in between the concrete structures, coloring the grey neighborhood with their own activities and lifestyle. As for the design I was really inspired by Bernard Tschumi’s Contextualising Concepts for creating the pedestrian paradise as well as Rem Koolhaas Jussieu Library proposal for the interior boulevard.

State and (briefly) describe the key moment in your graduation project

Eversince, the beginning of the project, I thought that I need to battle in a way with the scale in order to humanize the structures, As I was reaching by the end of the project and by looking at the end result, I was more convinced that the scale of the context is also now a part of the identity of Bijlmer and instead of designing a contrasting structure with the hope that it would win the presence of the concrete buildings, I should embrace the concrete structures as I did with the neighborhood’s culture.

The grid of Programs• The Pedestrian Paradise: In the grid, three types of pedestrian were added alongside Karspeldreef: 1. Two residential street on either sides of the strip with a quiter atmosphere. 2. The divided empty plots now consist of a no-car shopping street to create an atmosphere similar to the center of Amsterdam with housings on top of commercial. passing below the metro rails and moving around new towers plinth which created a square. 3. On the main street an array of functions ,that seem to be missing ,were added on its both sides to respond to the urgency of the users needs.

Can you (briefly) explain what design(ing) means to you?

Design is a tool for me as an architect to bridge the gap between the user and architectural/urban interventions and I think designing should be advocated to the users. As architects we should always remember that we are not artists and we are not telling a story of ourselves, we are telling a story of the users. so they always come first!

What hope / do you want to achieve as a designer in the near and / or the distant future?

I hope to to elevate my designs by learning from the experiences in the past whether they are mine or others’ and to be able to co-create or co-design with the users more.

Open Plinth: At the street level, it is recommended to use open plinths where people can walk through without feeling or seeing obstructions. This way there will be strong connection between the mainstreet and the shopping pedestrian in an efficient and transparent way. Urban Void: At the street level, it can be seen that the elevated metro is around ten meters high in total, which makes it a good potential for creating public functions and place making by adding another floor . In case of the proposed community building this space will spread out to the sides across the shopping pedestrian and the main street creating pilotis as an open plinth to create a welcoming atmosphere rather than limited.

Project text

Embarking on a journey through Bijlmermeer’s Kraainnest, I initially only witnessed mere brutal architecture but soon became a participant in community dynamics. Living amidst concrete honeycomb apartments, I discovered the neighborhood’s essence in the diverse culture thriving within its bounds. Originally conceived as a response to post-war housing needs inspired by the CIAM movement, Bijlmermeer was designed for the Dutch middle class but found new purpose as a haven for immigrants, notably from Suriname. Despite initial challenges, the community’s resilience transformed the stark landscape into vibrant pockets of shared culture. However, the self-aware community still grapples with making Bijlmer a better place for its young community, addressing housing issues, and fostering a more robust local economy.

The project targets architectural shortcomings in the original design, focusing on the issues of ’the segregation of programs’ and ’the lack of human scale.’ These may contribute to social isolation, lack of educational facilities, unemployment, poverty, and allure towards fast criminal money in certain areas. The project aims to counteract these challenges by prioritizing ‘integrating programs’ and ‘humanizing the scale,’ creating a more cohesive and inclusive environment in Kraainnest.

The Humble Structure: The primary structure adheres to its context using concrete as its main structural material but does not intend to be closed off and rather wishes to be readable as it carries the motions sourcing from its urban level, the community identity, interests and professions. To emphasize on this, the primary structure has remained visible on the humble facade through replication of the columns and the folded or unfolded slabs using the concrete claddings and a transparent glass system that works as its skin with the horizontal mullions to draw attention to the connectivity across each floor. The thin vertical supports that are barely visible in distance are added to support the heavy wait of the horizontal glass panels.

The heart of Kraainnest, K-middle, reflects neglected spaces and a spatial division between The Light House chapel and Taibah mosque through an elevated metro rail. Despite the impermeable bounds, my vision aims to create a pedestrian paradise and interior boulevard, breaking down barriers and encouraging movement.

The proposed urban plan optimizes spatial layout, establishing interconnected pathways and a grid of programs advocating for the creation of collaborative spaces, arts, sports, and education. The neglected urban void underneath the metro is transformed into a unified community centre, envisioning dynamic spaces that blend diverse talents and businesses, encouraging co-creation and shaping a vibrant environment.

This open architectural design has effectively integrated neighboring CIAM-inspired structures on a large scale. However, it sets itself apart by prioritizing user inclusivity, emotional considerations, and demands. Achieved through the use of fluid and transparent elements, the design introduces a typology applicable to the left over spaces created due to the large scale of the buildings resulting from Bijlmer’s original plan.

The street level merges with metro level through effortless connections, going beneath, on and above the extended metro platform, embracing the elevated concrete structure rather than clashing with it. The concrete façade symbolizes strength and transparency, harmonizing with the brutal existing structure and the community’s essence. The open-plan layout of the multifunctional community centre manifests openness and transparency, prioritizing user inclusivity and collaboration.

By humbling down the brutalist nature to portray Bijlmermeer’s true colours, the design introduces a new architectural typology applicable throughout the neighbourhood. This proposal not only addresses the architectural challenges of large-scale structures but also envisions Bijlmermeer as a dynamic and culturally rich urban landscape.

Dorisa Kooshki Farashani

September 2022

August 2023

Academie voor Architectuur en Stedenbouw – Tilburg