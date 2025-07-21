Architecture between borders: Belgium according to Christophe Van Gerrewey

In Something Completely Different: Architecture in Belgium, Christophe Van Gerrewey neatly packs a reflection on nearly two centuries of architecture and urban planning into 313 pages. The book is well-illustrated, presented in a clean layout, and written with Van Gerrewey’s characteristic authorial flair. But do we still need architectural (hi)stories of nation-states?

spread from Something Completely Different

On the examination table, as the subtitle suggests, is Belgium, an accidental country, neither as grand as France nor as well-planned as the Netherlands. Belgium, the heimat of Van Gerrewey, came into being in 1830 ‘when the United Kingdom of The Netherlands […] split into a northern and a southern part’. It is fitting that this review, written by another Belgian native, appears in a Dutch architecture magazine, giving the present-day Dutch Kingdom a glimpse into its former territories.

The book covers a lot of ground, even if it takes as its point of departure a patch of land of only 30,000 square kilometres wedged between the North Sea, France, the Netherlands and Germany. The first chapter, ‘The Balance of Rivalries’, sets the stage. It recounts episodes in Belgium’s political, economic and architectural history to shed light ‘on the nature of contemporary building culture, as well as the differences in policy and decision making between the two major regions of the country’ – Flanders and Wallonia. The chapter concludes with an appeal for national unity, arguing that architecture in Flanders – for which Belgian architecture has gained international recognition in recent decades – could not have become what it is today had it not been for Wallonia. It appears that this is the main ‘balance of rivalries’ referred to in the title of this chapter. However, while this closing argument about the productive interdependence of Flanders and Wallonia is intelligible for a Belgian, it is somewhat undercooked in this chapter and might therefore not be easily understood by readers who have not spent the past few decades living in this conundrum of a country.

Although each chapter can be read as a stand-alone essay, the following six chapters can also be read as pairs. Chapters two and three focus on housing. The (seemingly) uncontrolled proliferation of individual houses in Belgium, both freestanding and terraced, is dealt with in chapter two, while initiatives to collectivize housing in the country are detailed in chapter three. Chapters four and five turn their attention to mobility, to the country’s road and railway infrastructure respectively. Taken together, these four chapters paint a picture of how the country’s dispersed and fragmented urbanization took shape – an urbanization that British architecture critic Ian Nairn once described as ‘splendid and full-blooded chaos’, which is also the title of chapter five.

spread from Something Completely Different

Reading these four chapters brought on pangs of nostalgia, which likely had to do with the fact that, like the author, I too was born in the early 1980s; in 1983 to be exact. Being the same age, I share many of the experiences that Van Gerrewey describes in this book, such as growing up in a mid-sized town in Flanders, in a run-of-the-mill semi-detached house, with acoustic insulation so poor that our neighbours could easily hear me blasting Queen and later Bon Jovi through the party wall. But my nostalgia extended beyond these shared childhood experiences. These pages also took me back to the early 2000s, when I was an architecture student at Sint-Lucas in Brussels, where names like Stéphane Beel and Xaveer De Geyter (whose After Sprawl appeared in the same year that I enrolled) echoed in the corridors, while Luc Deleu and Jan De Vylder, other key protagonists of Van Gerrewey’s narrative, roamed these same hallways in person. But, most of all, reading these four chapters reminded me of my days as a doctoral candidate at KU Leuven, between 2008 and 2012. Much of the research cited in these first 207 pages of the book was then ongoing at universities in Belgium – mostly at the universities of Ghent and Leuven. Much of what has been gathered in these four chapters is thus not original research, but a careful amassing of a body of scholarship undertaken by around a dozen researchers over the past two decades. This, however, does not detract from the book’s value. Quite the contrary. One of the main merits of Something Completely Different lies in the way in which it connects many disparate strands of thought to tell a strong narrative about architecture and urban planning in Belgium.

spread from Something Completely Different

In reference to its title, chapter five ends with the prophetic sentence: ‘“Chaos” is just another word for unfinished business’, which neatly sets the stage for the following (and final) pair of chapters, six and seven, in which Van Gerrewey turns his gaze to the discipline and profession of architecture. I liked these two chapters best. They are more forward-looking and more forceful than the preceding four chapters, to the point that they read like a manifesto. Chapter six, ‘Pull Out a Chair’, uses OFFICE’s ‘After the Party’ contribution to the 2008 Venice Architecture Biennale to cast a light on the responsibility of architects and architecture. In this chapter, Van Gerrewey describes how the pendulum swings between engagement and detachment, between architects taking social responsibility and architects retreating into purely formal and aesthetic preoccupations. Using OFFICE’s pavilion – which is also depicted on the cover of the book – as a springboard, he launches the argument that by the early 21st century the circumstances had become too dire for architects to fall back on their own disciplinary pursuits, and that the time has now come ‘to at least harbour the illusion or cherish the desire that something could be done, also by architects’. In chapter seven, Van Gerrewey forcefully outlines what architecture and architects can (or could) do. Using the work of practices such as Rotor, RE-ST and Lacaton Vassal as a guiding light into an uncertain future, he writes: ‘If the act of building is unavoidably harmful, let us then (for now) redefine architecture, no longer as the erection of new buildings, but as the discovery and redevelopment of existing structures!’ Van Gerrewey thus joins the growing legion of architects, theorists, critics and activists who plead for a moratorium on new construction – think for instance of the work of Charlotte Malterre-Barthes and House Europe. What is notable about Van Gerrewey’s contribution to this discourse is how it places these contemporary calls to stop building in a historical perspective. By highlighting comparable earlier appeals and (associated) disciplinary crises of legitimacy – the title of this chapter, ‘We Will No Longer Build’, is taken from a 1980 essay written by Maurice Culot – Van Gerrewey also reveals how architects have struggled, and continue to struggle, to stop building (new buildings), irrespective of the many good reasons that exist to do so. Perhaps, then, his call is also doomed to fail?

spread from Something Completely Different

One of the questions that kept nagging at me when reading this book was: Who is it for? Is it indeed intended as a call to action directed at architects and, to a lesser degree, at Belgian politicians and bureaucrats? Is it instead a textbook for architecture students in Belgium, as chapters one to five seem to suggest? Or perhaps a statement aimed more broadly at Belgians and non-Belgians alike to showcase the productive peculiarities of this nation that British politician Nigel Farage once described as a ‘non-country’? When reflecting on this question, another question popped into my mind: Do we still need architectural (hi)stories of nation-states? What does such a lens offer to the discipline? The title, Something Completely Different, suggests a claim to exceptionalism; that there is something unique to architecture and urban planning’s embroilment with politics in Belgium. Is this the case? To allay such speculations and questions, the author has added a postscript, a ‘PS’, at the end of the book, which starts with: ‘This is not a book about Belgium’. Although reading this sentence on page 293 initially felt like being gaslit by Van Gerrewey, ultimately, I do agree. It is, indeed, not a book about Belgium. Save for the occasional excursion to Brussels, Wallonia or beyond, it is a book about architecture in Flanders, which reflects on themes that are relevant to architectural practice beyond artificial political borders.

Steun onafhankelijke architectuurkritiek Wil jij meer van dit soort artikelen lezen? Archined is een onafhankelijk platform en wordt financieel mogelijk gemaakt door haar leden, samenwerkingspartners en donateurs. Steun ook onafhankelijke architectuurkritiek, Doneer nu