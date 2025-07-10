Terrain des retrouvailles – Archiprix 2025

Terrain des retrouvailles : Scenes From a Youth Club the graduation project by Sophie Twarog, offers a poetic statement about the need to care for seemingly generic public spaces that holds memories and have local meaning, by adjusting them to contemporary needs and therefore providing imaginative public spaces for a new generation.

Scenes of Club des Espérances through time

Can you briefly explain your choice of subject?

During the final year of my bachelor, I was a research assistant cataloging community centres in Canada built between 1945-1990. Within the material I was looking through, there was a guide published by a housing corporation about how to initiate, design, fund, and build community centres for post-war neighbourhoods. While studying in the Netherlands, I discovered the 1000 clubs competition launched in France. A parallel project that dealt with self-built public space. Even with two very different contexts, governments, and housing types, there was a shared idea of providing imaginative public spaces for a new generation. Following up on these projects today offered a way to learn from existing buildings, the people who use them, and to understand why certain buildings get demolished, some listed as monuments, and others completely forgotten.

What or who have been your sources of inspiration for your project and can you explain this?

I looked closely at the Club des Espérances (Ermont, France), both as my project site and for its characteristics as a listed monument designed by Jean Prouvé. At first glance, it is a structural system based on the military Nissen hut; a lightweight steel structure designed for troops to assemble quickly during the First World war. Using the least amount of engineered material, Prouvé’s atelier created a system for young people to build a space according to their needs. Responding to the site for me meant reinterpreting what these ideals could mean today. Looking to how Prouvé might approach this question now, led me to think about the project as a series of detached layers for future circularity and community involvement in its construction. Considering low-tech methods like Amish barn raising where a group of people come together, offered an answer for building a large wooden structure as an extension.

5/52 competition submissions selected as protoypes to be built in Franconville and Ermont

Can you state and describe the key moment in your graduation project?

At the end of my summer break before starting our design term, I spent a week volunteering at a neighbourhood social centre across the street from my site. It helped ground my research in reality, especially without a clear program brief. Meeting the people living in Ermont helped me understand who I was designing for. Who takes care of the allotment garden down the street? Who would be using the playground? What do they like to do with their friends after school? Some were involved in teaching French as a second language, directing theatre plays, setting up chess tournaments, or organizing football games.

The current building couldn’t accommodate all these functions, providing additional space designed for these activities was a defining moment for the project. Part of the reason the current building fell into disuse was because of its open-ended nature that didn’t respond to what the people wanted to use it for.

Can you explain what design(ing) means to you?

Understanding a place, its culture, perceiving their needs, translating these ideas to spatial solutions that are both imaginative and within a realistic framework of building.



Youth club deconstruction principles

What hope / do you want to achieve as a designer in the near and / or the distant future?

Dealing with continuity resonates with me. Whether a project engages with a recognized heritage or finds

meaning in the ordinary, the outcome reveals a collective memory that gives meaning to our environment. It defines how we engage with our context and our connection to a place. With this idea at the heart of my practice, realizing any project related to transformation, care, education, or collectivity would be a great achievement.

What could your project mean for practice?

The chosen ‘periphery’ or suburban location of the project looks at an undervalued urbanism, inhabited by a large part of our society. I hope the project can offer a renewed value for these in-between spaces before they are erased. We have the expertise, to read a building site and see its potential, but tracing the connections, through visiting archives or talking to the people living there, can help build a complete narrative. Especially in scenarios where demolition is often the answer to a spatial problem, it hopes to offer arguments to give more buildings a fair shot at an extended life.

Self-build principles

Project text

In 1966, the French Ministry of Youth and Sports launched a competition to build 1000 youth clubs across France. Young people between the ages of 16 and 21 could apply and receive material kits with a guide on how to assemble their own youth club as a place to meet and exchange ideas. Five entries were selected to be built as prototypes; only one still stands today because of its status as a historic monument.

My proposal recovers the hope and aspirations from a national project that once offered a holistic approach to building for young people. Choosing the last prototype as a site for transformation offers a chance to make abandoned material useful again. The project learns from all phases in a building’s lifecycle by retracing the events found through archives and local stories. How is a project initiated? How can it be built? What does it mean to the people who use it? What can we do when aspirational projects don’t live on to the next generation? ‘Le terrain des retrouvailles,’ offers a terrain for reunion, rediscovery, and revalorization. It imagines places of encounter to return its ownership, illustrated through a series of past, current, and future scenes.

More images

Entrance to the restored youth club terrain

Name

Sophie Twarog

email

Start graduation

January 2023

Graduated

January 2024

Education

Technische Universiteit Delft