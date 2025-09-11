(Be)Coming Home – Archiprix 2025 – 1st prize

In his graduation project Renan Dijkinga (Dutch, born and raised in Brazil) explores how landscapes shape identity and belonging. Can a place become home? The project offers a framework not just for restoration, but for reconnection—with land, with memory, and with the possibility of a shared future.

In a region dominated by monocultures and privatized land, the project proposes a network that ties together key ecological, cultural, and geological elements—aiming for ecological restoration, cultural heritage preservation, and sustainable land use practices—where all can feel back home and belong.

Can you (briefly) explain your choice of subject?

(Be)Coming Home takes place in the Devonian Scarp in southern Brazil, a landscape shaped by deep time and ongoing transformation. I chose this region not only because it holds my childhood memories, but because it reflects broader questions about how land, identity, and ecology intersect. The project redefines “home” as a layered, dynamic habitat—shared between species, histories, and futures—rather than a fixed or purely human place.

What or who have been your sources of inspiration for your project and can you explain this (briefly)?

This project is inspired by the land itself—its forms, its scars, and its silent complexity—as well as by the lives lived upon it: the local communities, the legacies of Indigenous and settler knowledge, and the ecological systems still holding on despite degradation. On a personal level, the migration stories of my grandparents—who left the Netherlands in search of a new beginning in Brazil—and my own journey back to the Netherlands, echo through this work as a quiet thread of reflection on movement, belonging, and return.

State and (briefly) describe the key moment in your graduation project

The pivotal moment came during the mapping of the region’s three key systems—geological, ecological, and cultural. In tracing their overlaps and tensions, I began to understand the landscape differently: not as a background, but as an active, storied system. In this process of reading and revealing the land, I unexpectedly came to see myself in it. Distance gave me a new lens—leaving the landscape allowed me to return with the eyes of an explorer. That shift, from observing to identifying, from belonging to becoming, is what ultimately shaped the project’s direction.

A collage collection exploring Carambeí’s identity—its heritage, transformations, and crises.

Can you (briefly) explain what design(ing) means to you?

Design, for me, is a practice of revealing—of making visible the hidden relationships between people and place. It is about understanding the systems that shape a landscape, and creating conditions for new ones to emerge. Designing is not only about envisioning futures, but about helping others re-see the present. If we can see the landscape differently, we might live with it differently—and only then can we truly transform it.

What hope / do you want to achieve as a designer in the near and/or the distant future?

I hope to support communities and landscapes in the process of regeneration—not just ecologically, but culturally and emotionally. In the short term, that means developing tools to interpret layered systems and communicate their value. In the long term, I want to help reimagine territories not as places left behind, but as places of potential—where care, knowledge, and biodiversity can be cultivated together.

What could your project mean for practice?

(Be)Coming Home proposes a way of working that connects design to belonging. It demonstrates how understanding landscape through the interwoven layers of geology, ecology, and culture can shift how we live with the land. By helping local communities read and recognize these systems, designers can foster a deeper sense of place—one that leads to stewardship, not separation. The project offers a framework not just for restoration, but for reconnection—with land, with memory, and with the possibility of a shared future.

A new zoning approach shifts large-scale farms to regenerative practices, boosting biodiversity and economic resilience. Carambeí, a pilot site within the Devonian Scarp, connects the Campos Gerais National Park and São João River Reserve, expanding ecological corridors and strengthening ecosystems.

Project text

“Hi, my name is Renan Dijkinga. I am Dutch but was born and raised in Brazil” — a simple fact that sparks a deeper question: Where do I truly belong? Carambeí, my hometown, reflects this duality. Dutch-style rooftops and farmland mirror the Netherlands, yet they stand within Brazil’s vast, untamed Campos Gerais. Like the town itself, I exist between two worlds. My graduation project explores this contrast—how landscapes shape identity and belonging. Can a place become home? And how can we reconnect nature, culture, and people to restore a true sense of belonging?

(Be)Coming Home explores the relationship between landscape architecture and the distinct identity of the Devonian Scarp region in southern Brazil—my childhood home. It redefines “home” not just as a physical space but as a shared habitat for all species, fostering a deep connection between people, land, and biodiversity. Shaped by the legacy of past settlements, agricultural practices, and ancestral knowledge, the project examines how these influences have transformed the landscape over time.

This intervention at the Campos Gerais National Park edge reorganizes trails to manage tourism while protecting ecosystems. It removes invasive Pinus forestry, restores native vegetation, and promotes regenerative practices. Nodes 01 and 02 serve as interactive hubs, linking key ecological and cultural sites to strengthen connections between people and nature.

In response to ecological degradation caused mainly by extensive monoculture—disrupting biodiversity, depleting resources, and weakening climate resilience—(Be)Coming Home proposes a regenerative vision. By weaving together the region’s three dynamic systems—cultural, geological, and ecological—the project seeks to heal the land, restore ecosystems, and renew pride in place while creating a network of transformation and offering landowners economically viable solutions that restore the landscape.

Mapping these systems, the project identifies key connections that guide restoration. Strategic nodes serve as gathering spaces where people engage with land and each other, transforming degraded areas into hubs of renewal. A regenerative zoning approach balances ecological health, sustainable land use, and community collaboration, strengthening environmental resilience and a deep sense of belonging to the land—to home.

This section explores a range of regenerative possibilities for the region, guided by topographical zoning and sustainable land use strategies. By integrating agroforestry, silvopasture, rewilding, and eco-tourism, the design creates a balance between conservation and sustainable livelihoods.

