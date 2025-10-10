A Broken House: 3+1 Engaments – Archiprix 2025

What is the role of an architect operating in a context defined by ruins and apathy? Here is one daring proposal. Yana Pencheva took the pratical architectural environment of rural Bulgaria as a point of departure for reimagining a more engaged and empathetic architecture practice.

What is the role of an architect operating in a context defined by ruins and apathy? Here is one daring proposal.

Can you explain your choice of subject?

My thesis project explores what we can learn from an old house—with its embedded materials, practices, and memories—to better tend to our past and create in a more meaningful way. It seeks to learn from traditional forms of making and the materials integral to these practices in order to foster a more engaged and empathetic architectural practice.

The project was developed as part of the graduation studio Models, Thought, Design. The goal of the studio was to explore the role of the model—whether physical, digital, or conceptual—in architectural education and practice. This open-ended assignment served as a starting point for developing a project that questions the current mainstream models of architectural production, which often define the designer’s role as a creator of objects detached from the everyday. In contrast, my project imagines a more grounded, empathetic, and caring practice that reclaims the social relevance of the designer.

The outcome of the project is twofold. The first component is a design proposal that gives new life to an old, neglected house in the Bulgarian countryside by reimagining it as a residence for collective learning. The design tells the story of how one old house and a few sheds could nurture the quiet emergence of new voices interested in re-engaging with traditions easily forgotten by previous generations. The goal of the residence is to create space for alternative education, where locally sourced clay plays an active role in reviving traditional forms of making and rituals of maintenance and care.

The second outcome is an Observation Manual, which invites the reader to look at the existing with new eyes and recognize the value of caring for what they already have. The manual represents the reimagined role of the architect and their relevance in society.

The setting of this story is a villa zone known as the slope of Krushevo located 3 km from the town’s centre. Once a peaceful retreat where families gathered it is now a place where a small abandoned house is nestled between a fenced-off mansion and a construction site where the workers have just finished cleaning up the rubble that used to be one such house and are preparing to pour the concrete foundations. Walking around the area one could quickly notice the transformation pattern: the smoother the road, the bigger the house, the taller the fence.

What or who have been your sources of inspiration for your project and can you explain this?

The main source of inspiration was the existing—as found. This includes not only the built forms and material resources, but also the immaterial and embodied values shared by the local community. The everyday habits of the people I encountered throughout my research contained valuable wisdom that enriched my design philosophy.

Initially, I set out to explore the potential of earth as a building material. With its unique properties and strong ties to traditional building practices, earth links us both to our roots and to the present moment. It became the ideal medium through which to explore deeper societal issues around our relationship with community and tradition—issues embodied in the many abandoned old houses that characterize the site of my project. This focus guided the direction of my thesis and led to an exploration of the mediating role of building materials between people, houses, and landscapes.

State and describe the key moment in your graduation project

A pivotal moment in shaping the meaning of my thesis was my meeting with the owner of the small house that became the central subject of my project. That single encounter inspired me to continue collecting stories and insights from everyone I met during my research, eventually compiling them into a manual on engagement, maintenance, and care. The collected knowledge went beyond building and maintaining a house—it extended into the realms of recipe sharing and caring for the community.

My project is situated in the place where I grew up and as such it is strongly autoethnographic. My close connection to the site allowed me to tap into the wisdom embedded in everyday practices of maintenance, care and use it in my search for a more engaged and empathetic architectural practice. Though my site research was not strictly “architectural,” it demonstrated how the materials and tools we choose to work with can influence who is able to participate in the process. This was a crucial aspect of a project aimed at giving new meaning to the many abandoned places in my country—and, in doing so, proposing a new role for the architect.

It all began with a serendipitous encounter and one key to a missing gate of one small old house. The fact that this one old house was still standing only aged by time was a quiet sign of resistance to the dynamic changes visible elsewhere. The first step in the process establishing the residence was to amplify the already present desire to care emanating from the house.

Can you explain what design(ing) means to you?

Designing, to me, is about engagement with intention. It’s about being present and responsive—building a deep connection with both the people and the materials you work with. That sense of connection is where the joy of the process lies. In my work, I aimed to embody this approach by emphasizing the collective and participatory nature of creation.

Design is never the product of a single mind. It emerges through dialogue—with place, with tradition, with community, and with the material itself. In my thesis, I explored this through the lens of care, maintenance, and tradition, positioning design not just as an act of making, but as a form of listening and learning. I believe that when we design with care and empathy, we create architecture that is not only functional, but meaningful—architecture that resonates across generations and serves as a bridge between the past, the present, and the future.

What hope / do you want to achieve as a designer in the near and / or the distant future?

I am still searching for my place in the field. My thesis helped me understand what motivates me and define my own working method, where material engagement plays a central role, and I do hope that through my future work, I could also help others fall in love with earth as a material, whether professionals in the field of architecture or not.

Addressing the damage and the traces of neglect required more than practical knowledge and experience it also required one to accept entropy. To accept that not everything could be fixed or restored to its original state. Some scars had to remain visible as the reminders of passing time and inevitable change.

What could your project mean for practice?

I hope that my work is not seen as just another naïve student project, but rather as an invitation to slow down. My project is not only an attempt to demonstrate the potential of neglected rural architecture—it also seeks to imagine a new role for the architect.

In today’s world, shaped by not only material but also social and spiritual scarcity, I believe we can draw on the wisdom embedded in fundamental building materials like earth. When we allow ourselves to conceive of a building as more than just the outcome of a spreadsheet, we open the door to architecture that connects us to our roots and our communities—through its materiality and detailing, and through its ongoing maintenance and use.

This is a story both fictional and real, set in a place not that well-known. This story describes a plausible reality of how one old house and a few sheds could nurture the still-quiet rumble of new voices interested in re-engaging with the old traditions. Those traditions and rituals which were easily neglected by the generations before. The residence came to be in small steps through the collective creation of small fragments detailed with attention to local resources, habits and skills

Project text

This project is set in the place where I grew up Sevlievo, Bulgaria. It is a place where architecture does not seem to engage with the everyday or rather the everyday appears disinterested in architecture. This peculiar environment, where architecture by everyday practices of maintenance and care and cultural mores, serves as a point of departure for reimagining a more engaged and empathetic architecture practice.

This project explores what we can learn from the old seemingly neglected house defining the local townscape with their embedded materials, practices and memories to better tend to our past and create in a more meaningful way. It seeks to learn from traditional forms of making to arrive at a more engaged and empathetic architectural practice.To investigate the subject, I came to collect stories showing how a house relates human beings to their environment through its making and maintenance; through its materiality and use.

The outcome of the project is twofold. The first component is a design proposal giving a new life to one old, neglected house in the Bulgarian countryside by reimagining it as a residence for collective learning. The design tells a story of how one old house and a few sheds could nurture the still-quiet rumble of new voices interested in re-engaging with the traditions easily forgotten by the generations before. The goal of the residence is to carve out space for alternative education where locally sourced clay plays an active role in the revival of traditional building culture with the maintenance and care rituals that define it.The second outcome is an Observation Manual capturing a design philosophy rethinking the role of the architect and their relevance in society. The Manual is not a set of prescriptions. It would not establish what should be fixed and how. The intention behind the manual is to help the reader look at the existing with different eyes and see the value of taking care of what we already have. It is a collection of stories, observations and pieces of wisdom which offer transferable principles of care highlighting the beauty in the what we already have.

Thesis

More images

The outcome of the project is not just a design proposal reimagining the use of this old house, but also a design philosophy rethinking the role of the architect. This reimagined architect is represented through the Manual accompanying the design project. The Manual is not a set of prescriptions. It would not establish what should be fixed and how. The intention behind the manual is to help the reader look at the existing with different eyes and see the value of taking care of what we already have. It is collection of stories, observations and pieces of wisdom which aim to highlight the beauty in the otherwise mundane.

Name

Yana Pencheva

email



Start graduation

September 2023



Graduated

July 2024

Education

Technische Universiteit Eindhoven, Faculteit Bouwkunde