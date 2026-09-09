Mountain Nomads Revitalizing the rural identity – Archiprix 2026

For her graduation project set in Asturias, a mountainous region in northern Spain, Fabia Sainz Fernandez used ‘anecdotal research’ to explore the traditional farm system and rural landscape, and the problems the land and inhabitants are facing. After which she reimagined the local farm typology as a public and inclusive landscape.

One of the four structures. The House, where the ‘farmer in residency’, pilgrims and visitors have a space to stay, and gather for social events.

Can you explain your choice of subject?

The project grew from a personal fascination with the hórreo, the traditional Asturian wooden granary, and gradually expanded into a broader investigation of rural identity and communal life in Asturias, the region where my family comes from. What began as an architectural curiosity became urgent when I understood what was disappearing: not just buildings, but entire systems of collective care, knowledge, and landscape stewardship. The Quintana farm, once the backbone of Asturian rural life, is one of the victims of the rural exodus: being abandoned, subdivided, or converted into mass-produced seasonal retreats. I felt the urgency to address this.

With humility and sensitivity, I asked myself: how can we care without possession? How can we imagine care as something shared; especially in territories increasingly strained by social abandonment, extraction and climate change?

Asturias, located in northern Spain, is characterised by its rough geography which isolated the region from the rest of the Iberian Peninsula, propelling unique and rich rural traditions, only disrupted by the Camino the Santiago pilgrimage paths. This millennial path has been the main crossover along the rural landscape of Asturias, connecting small villages to the world through land.

What or who have been your sources of inspiration for your project and can you

explain this?

The primary sources of inspiration for this project were the residents of Guimarán themselves. Through interviews and extended time spent in the community, the stories and lived memories of people like Conchita, the cow farmer, Amelia the former mayor, and Pepe the retired steelworker, became foundational material. Their recollections of their community relationships and communal practices such as the Andecha, the Sestaferia, and the Esfoyaza shaped the design intention more profoundly than any architectural reference could have.

Alongside this, the hórreo provided a continuous architectural source of study: its construction technology, material composition harvested from the surrounding landscape and its precise relationship to the topography, and its embedded role within the local identity informed decisions across all four of my design elements.

From a wider disciplinary perspective, the project gravitates towards architectural practices that treat restraint, care, and active listening and weathering as core design values, approaches that begin by understanding a place and its people before proposing anything. Finally, a personal family archive of photographs documenting farmers and miners in Asturias during the 1940s and 1950s served as a grounding presence throughout the research, a constant reminder that events, such as the rural exodus shaping this landscape, are not abstract historical processes, but lived and inherited experiences.

The New Quintana redefines rural architecture through a dialogue between embedded and nomadic structures, spread along key points in the landscape. Exploding the traditional farm system is an exercise to explore the rural landscape and creating new informal paths that connect the community, the Santiago path and the shepherds.

Can you describe the key moment in your graduation project?

The key moment came when I stopped thinking about the project as a design problem and started understanding it as a question of governance and ethics. That shift happened during my fieldwork, when I was spending time working with master carpenter Julio and with Fernando the archaeologist and interviewing local residents. I realized that the Quintana’s decline was not primarily an architectural failure, it was a social one. The enclosure, the privatization, the loss of the communal threshold, the village had lost its auxiliar architecture, the constellation of communal elements that once tied the community together: the shared oven, the washing fountain, the threshing floor, the bridge, the communal path. These were not decorative additions to rural life; they were its connective tissue.

Once I understood that, the design resolution became clear: dismantle the enclosed typology of the Quintana farm and redistribute its functions across the landscape as a public, partially nomadic system. The four elements – House, Roof, Bridge, and Chair – only became possible once I let go of the idea that a farm needs a boundary.

Mountain nomads: the House, The Roof, a semi-nomadic structure. This will be located in the hart of the site, where the an informal path made by shepherds exists. This path is the limit of the agrarian area if the farm. Following this, the meadows open up to reach the Bridge, a nomadic structure over the river, which expands and moves along the river, depending on the rain and the shifting of its course. Lastly, the Chair gets lost in the meadows where a moment of solitude can be found.

Can you explain what design(ing) means to you?

For me, designing begins with listening – to a place, to its people, to its history. Before going to the drawing table I spent time in Asturias measuring hórreos, interviewing residents, and learning from craftsmen and archaeologists. I believe that process is not preparatory to design; it is design. The methodology I followed – introducing myself to the community, understanding its needs, and integrating into the existing network before proposing anything – is as much a part of the project as the buildings themselves. Researching local materials and vernacular construction methods creates a new but connected design to its context. Being able to build one of my designs also helped me to comprehend deeper how materials come together, how construction is related to design and how the sense of place translates to physical space.

Design, to me, is the act of creating conditions for life to happen, not prescribing what that life should look like.

What do you hope to achieve as a designer in the near and / or the distant future?

In the near future, I want to continue working at the intersection of architecture, landscape, and community in territories where the question of care and belonging is urgent and where architecture can facilitate rather than impose. This project taught me, above all, the value of making with hands. Working alongside a master carpenter, building prototypes in a field, assembling the Chair on a June morning… These experiences fundamentally shaped how I understand architecture.

In the longer term, I hope this project contributes to a broader cultural shift in how we value rural space — not as heritage to be preserved under glass, nor as real estate to be developed, but as living infrastructure that deserves serious architectural attention and collective care. The disappearance of rural communal character is not unique to Asturias; it is a global phenomenon. If this project can serve as a methodology — a way of approaching architecture and landscape with care, attention, and humility — then it will have achieved something beyond its specific site.

One of the four structures. The Roof, a semi-nomadic structure, where transhumance animals, pilgrims, community, and harvest can collide.

Project text

The project Mountain Nomads addresses the ongoing decline of rural identity in rugged landscapes. Traditionally, these landscapes have been shaped by farm complexes and auxiliary structures that once served as the backbone of local rural life, fostering strong ties between land, architecture, and community.

In recent decades, however, these rural traditions and care for landscape have come under threat. The primary challenges are rural exodus: the migration of younger generations towards urban opportunities, an aging population, and climate change. As a result, many farm complexes are abandoned, sold, or repurposed as seasonal retreats as part of a new suburbia, progressively severing their social and agricultural roles within the rural fabric. Can we reconsider what it means to care for a landscape, not through control or ownership, but through presence, attention, and reciprocity?

Mountain Nomads begins with an analysis of Asturias, a mountainous region in northern Spain distinguished by its remoteness, unique traditions, and the presence of historic Camino de Santiago pilgrimage routes among its evolving demographic and cultural landscape. It intervenes at a critical moment, when urban exodus and migration to the countryside have become popular after the post-epidemic era. Under these circumstances, especially with the emergence of the digital nomads and neo-rural communities, a new farm typology may be able to provide the answer to revitalize the rural landscape. How can we imagine care as something shared; especially in territories increasingly strained by extraction and climate change?

The design critically reconsiders the potential of the traditional Asturian farm, known as Quintana. The new Quintana dismantles the enclosed, private nature of traditional farms and proposes a deconstructed, public system of architectural interventions across the farmland, some embedded, some moveable, inviting relationships between people, landscape, and place. These elements are designed to be used and maintained collectively, fostering interaction between locals, newcomers, and visitors. With humility and sensitivity, Mountain Nomads asks: how can we care without possession?

Through this deconstructed, public system, the rural landscape is restored as a living platform for cultural exchange, education, and renewed communal practices. This project reclaims the rural landscape not as a relic of the past, but as a living space for cultural exchange, education, and renewed identity.

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The House, the Roof, the Bridge, and the Chair share the integral materials that are extracted from the local landscape: Earth, stone, and wood; sometimes transformed into steel and concrete by the local industry surrounding the valley. How do these elements sit on the landscape and indicate a transition within space reflects on the local barn typology called “hórreo”. Each intervention utilises these materials differently, always returning to their vernacular heritage.

Name

Fabia Sainz Fernandez

email

Start graduation

September 2023

Graduated

May 2025

Education

Academy of Architecture Amsterdam

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