Of Water and Matter – Archiprix 2026 – Second prize

Of Water and Matter A Material Practice for Post-Extractive Landscapes, the graduation project of Lilli Malou Selcho, investigates the post-mining landscapes of the Rheinisches Braunkohlerevier. Embracing the ever-evolving conditions of ecologies and landscapes, she proposes an intervention in which contamination and adaptation intertwine. The project was awarded the shared second prize at the Archiprix 2026.

Can you (briefly) explain your choice of subject?

I chose this subject because I became interested in how large-scale energy extraction reshapes landscapes not only physically, but also chemically and hydrologically over very long periods of time. In the post-mining territory of the Rheinisches Braunkohlerevier, the end of coal extraction does not mark an end of processes, but the beginning of new and often invisible transformations—especially the rise of groundwater and the movement of contamination through soil and river systems.

What drew me in was the mismatch between these ongoing processes and the way they are usually addressed through conventional restoration strategies, which tend to separate “nature” from industry and stabilise landscapes through fixed spatial boundaries or compensation zones. This binary logic felt inadequate for a territory where ecological, geological, and infrastructural systems remain deeply entangled.

The subject therefore emerged from a desire to work with this condition of continuity rather than resolution: to understand the landscape as a material system still in motion, where water and matter constantly interact, transform, and redistribute the effects of extraction over time

Contamination after Mining – When mining stops, groundwater rises again, reacting with oxidised geology, releasing heavy metals and spreading into the river.

What or who are your sources of inspiration and can you briefly explain this?

A major source of inspiration for my thesis came from driving through the post-mining landscapes of the Rheinisches Braunkohlerevier and encountering large nature protection zones created on former mining sites as ecological compensation for extraction. These landscapes felt highly artificial and inaccessible — isolated fragments of “protected nature” constructed on contaminated ground. It made me question our understanding of nature and the binary way we separate protection from industry, even though these systems remain deeply interconnected through soil, water, and material flows.

This led me to the work of Lola Sheppard, particularly her paper From Site to Territory and the concept of “epigenetic territories.” Her work describes landscapes as dynamic systems continuously shaped by interacting environmental, infrastructural, and material processes over time, where interventions in one condition inevitably reconfigure relationships across the wider territory.

This perspective strongly influenced my project by shifting my focus away from fixed objects and toward evolving processes. The project is centred around the gradual transformation of a material object through its interaction with the landscape — absorbing, storing, and reacting over time through contact with contaminated water flows and sediments. Rather than resisting instability, the work attempts to become part of the landscape’s ongoing evolution.

The Rheinish Lignite Territory – The uncontrolled leaching of heavy metals beneath mining areas converges in the Erft river, forming a contamination sink.

State and (briefly) describe the key moment in your graduation project

A decisive turning point in the project was when I stopped understanding contamination solely as a problem to eliminate and instead began seeing it as part of an ongoing material process. While researching remediation strategies, I noticed that many approaches repeated the same logic as the mining industry itself: top-down interventions with predefined ecological outcomes, often using idealised images of nature as a form of compensation. Of course, planting a forest or creating a wetland can have positive ecological effects, but these interventions still often frame nature as something that can be predefined, controlled, and spatially separated from the industrial conditions that continue to shape the landscape. Whether through planted forests, engineered wetlands, or filtering infrastructures, these solutions can impose new orders onto the territory rather than engage with the processes already unfolding within it.

What became important to me was recognising that the site was already alive with processes and relationships — through water flows, sediments, plants, pumping systems, weirs, and chemical reactions unfolding over time. Rather than redirecting or controlling these systems, I became interested in participating within them. By tracing how contamination emerges through the interaction between groundwater and oxidised matter, I followed these processes through the landscape to the river, where they become visible and dynamic through sedimentation and water flow.

This shift led to the development of the geoprosthetics: clay and fly ash material interfaces that interact directly with contaminated river water. Instead of functioning as fixed solutions, they evolve over time — first binding heavy metals and later transforming into stabilised elements that store heat, retain water, or support ecological life. The project therefore became centred not on remediation as correction, but on material participation within an already transforming landscape.

Water and Matter react constantly, why not participate? – Geoprosthetics made of local materials establish a material practice, binding heavy metals by exposure to the river.

What methods did you use to translate your research into architectural proposals?

I began by tracing the hydrological and geological processes that structure the landscape—specifically how contamination originates, moves, and transforms once it enters the system. A key focus was the role of water as the primary carrier of heavy metals and as the medium through which contamination is redistributed across soil, groundwater, and river systems. This understanding of the interaction between water and matter became the starting point for my research and design development.

From there, I moved into material investigation. I looked at locally available resources such as clay, as well as residual industrial materials from power production sites, particularly fly ash and bottom ash deposits. Studying these materials revealed their specific chemical behaviours—especially their capacity to bind and immobilise heavy metals. Clay offered workability, porosity, and the ability to absorb and release water, while fly ash contributed strong binding and stabilising properties.

The core idea emerged from combining these complementary characteristics into a single material system aimed at engaging directly with contamination processes. This led to a phase of experimentation where material composition, form, and deployability were tested together. Importantly, the intention was not to create static objects, but to develop elements that remain active—continuing to react and transform even after initial stabilisation processes have occurred.

The River is not just Water – When heavy metals reach the river, they settle in the river bed, only to be spread again when water flows change.

Can you (briefly) explain what design(ing) means to you?

I am interested in architecture as something responsive and temporal — capable of adapting, reacting, and transforming alongside changing environmental conditions.

At the same time, designing is a speculative act. It allows me to test alternative ways of relating to landscapes and to question dominant ideas of productivity, stability, and control. Rather than defining final outcomes, I see design as a way of opening possibilities for participation within larger ecological and material systems.

Weirs are Sediment Catchers – As water flow gets lowered by this preexisting infrastructure it presents an ideal place to participate in water flows, react with collecting sediment and bind heavy metals.

What hope / do you want to achieve as a designer in the near and / or the distant future?

Interdisciplinarity is central to how I understand architecture, because the conditions I am working with exceed the limits of architectural representation alone. In the post-mining landscape of the Rheinisches Braunkohlerevier, ecological, geological, and industrial processes are deeply entangled, and cannot be separated into isolated fields. For me, architecture becomes a way of operating between these systems rather than within a single discipline. It acts as a framework that connects material processes, environmental dynamics, and infrastructural histories, allowing design to engage with complexity instead of simplifying it into a single reading of the site.

In the near future, I hope to continue developing research-driven design practices that work across architecture, landscape, and material experimentation. I am particularly interested in projects that address environmental transformation through long temporal perspectives rather than immediate technical solutions.

Weir Tower – The tower is an extension of the weir. It holds geoprosthetics reacting in the river and collects an archive of the contamination at each location.

Project text

Degradation in post-mining landscapes is neither static nor fully controllable. Attempts to stabilise it often rely on fixed ideals and predefined end states. How can we avoid degradation without dictating the condition?

The brown coal industry in western Germany has altered water and matter for two centuries by draining groundwater to reach deep coal seams. Exposed soils and rocks oxidise, generating acids that mobilise heavy metals. With mining ending in 2030, groundwater will rise again, carrying contaminants through fractured geology into the Erft river system.Conventional restoration isolates “nature” in protection zones meant to compensate for damage. These measures translate ecological loss into spatial equivalence—one hectare disturbed, one restored—stabilising appearance while abstracting dynamics and reinforcing a binary between nature and industry. Such approaches fragment interlinked systems instead of integrating them. This thesis instead reads contamination as part of a continuous mesh of relations, where industrial, hydrological, and material flows interact and reshape one another.

Building on reactive processes already underway, the research proposes a material practice that participates in these reactions rather than resists them. Focusing on materials enables direct engagement with the chemical and geological conditions that structure the landscape.

From Dyke to Floodplain to Wetland – After heavy metals are collection and the geoprosthetics were refired, they can be reembedded in the landscape, enabling the riverbank to adapt to rising groundwater levels.

The river becomes the site where these processes surface, gathering interactions between groundwater, sediments, infrastructures, and living systems. It is positioned not as a boundary but as an interface between surface and subsurface flows. Design becomes a mode of participation: iterative and responsive to evolving chemical and hydrological conditions.

From this practice emerge geoprosthetics—material interfaces made from clay and fly ash. Extending infrastructural nodes such as weirs and mills, they bind heavy metals through their material properties. Initially functioning as filters, they later return as re-fired, stabilised elements that store heat, hold water, or host nesting species. Their transformations articulate a new material lifecycle in which contamination and adaptation intertwine.

Through these infrastructures, the thesis frames the post-mining territory as a terrain of ongoing exchanges between geology, infrastructure, and ecology. Rather than promising restoration to preset ideals, it proposes participation through material responsiveness, allowing the landscape to remain in motion.

Thesis

More images on the Archiprix website

Heat battery and Pollination Field – Alternatively to the dyke, the field acts as a catalyst in nesting and pollination, due to excess heat radiating from a district heat battery made from the stabilised geoprosthetics.

Naam

Lilli Malou Selcho

e-mail

Start graduation

September 2024

End graduation

June 2025

Education

Technische Universiteit Delft