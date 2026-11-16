Following It’s About Time: the Architecture of Change and Nature of Hope, in which it presented projects that took biodiversity and nature as their starting points, the International Architecture Biennale Rotterdam (IABR) now turns its attention to systems with Systems of Support. After visiting the exhibition, Lola Cauneac reads the biennale as a vulnerability report for architecture.

‘Boardroom‘ with The Spreadsheets of Risk / by Rik Lambers / Systems of Support, International Architecture Biennale Rotterdam (Rotterdam, 2026) / foto Jacqueline Fuijkschot

If, by some miracle, you are unaware of all the reasons to be anxious in the year 2026, De Piekfabriek, on the former Hunter Douglas site in Rotterdam, will provide you with an exhaustive, if not exhausting, refresher. From ‘Rien ne va plus’ and global financial crisis to economic bubbles, housing shortage, racial capitalism, neo-colonialism, displacement, environmental harm, transgressed planetary boundaries and ‘You Can Be Sure of Hell’, this decommissioned factory will kindly throw a thorough vocabulary of crisis at you on a bright Saturday morning. But do not despair: the exercise unfolding within these latent walls is actually a beautiful, if somewhat delusional, attempt at resolution. Architecture, we are told, can help solve all of this!

The lens through which these issues are framed is that of systems. Current conditions such as technological advancement, political and economic volatility and climate insecurity give the discipline renewed legitimacy and a public mandate for system redesign. Carlo Ratti’s 2025 Venice Biennale has already reset the stage for a systemic architecture that moves beyond the object to shape the network. In the same spirit, the 2026 IABR, led by director Saskia van Stein and curators Wouter Veldhuis, Carola Hein and Martina Muzi, explores ‘what new possibilities emerge when designers question and redesign existing systems’.

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The biennale presents designs, research and initiatives that engage with systems such as the petroleum industry, water management and global trade. Ranging from experimental physical diagrams to intricate data visualization, flamingo postcards and telegram screenshots, most artefacts on display are observations of existing systems, not necessarily real ‘irritations’. As we move between the various exhibits and see architectural projects confronted so directly with systems far exceeding the discipline’s usual reach, we feel a joyous sense of possibility. More profoundly, though, we are shaken by a sobering realization of architecture’s current inadequacies. And this is precisely where the success of the biennale, with its telling title SOS – Systems of Support, lies: in documenting the precarious early stages of architecture’s engagement with systems. In an attempt to stay on trend, this article examines some of these nascent conditions through the lens of systems thinking and asks: as architecture seeks greater systemic agency, where can architects exert leverage?

exhibition overview Systems of Support, International Architecture Biennale Rotterdam (Rotterdam, 2026) / foto Jacqueline Fuijkschot

We begin with the fundamental architectural object: the building. In the ‘Boardroom’, The Spreadsheets of Risk, by Rik Lambers, articulates how financial risk, return on investment and predictability become the prevailing lineamenta for buildings. The spreadsheet, a financial instrument largely indifferent to societal and environmental values, captures architectural concepts such as programme and sustainability and recasts them in financial terms. In this new type of architectural drawing, architects see not only their agency eroded but also the meaning of their conceptual vocabulary. The resulting building gives physical form to the consequences that this short-term financial instrument fails to account for, exacerbating climate change and social inequity over the long term. Not to worry, however: built structures were never really the place for system change. In Donella Meadows’ Leverage Points – Places to Intervene in a System, the structure of stocks and flows ranks only tenth out of twelve in terms of effectiveness. Given how slow and expensive construction is, it seems architects have got hold of the wrong end of the systems. Still, as The Spreadsheets of Risk ultimately suggests, time might also be the key to finally hacking this system.

Right to Housing! Now and Forever! by HouseEurope! takes aim at item 5 in Meadows’ table: the rules of the system. By looking critically at the existing building stock and how it could help alleviate the housing crisis, this project puts forward a legislative proposal for formal examination by the European Commission. If successful, it could make housing more affordable, discourage speculation and encourage the reuse of Europe’s existing building stock. In the Renovation Atlas, available on the HouseEurope! website, successfully renovated buildings provide proof of concept. By using their projects to enter the legal arena, architects can begin shaping the law and, with it, the housing system. However, for now, the project remains an initiative that needs one million signatures to get a proper hearing in Brussels. This edition of the IABR provides an additional platform for visitors to join the campaign. Without enough signatures, Right to Housing! Now and Forever! will remain only paper architecture. Have you signed it yet?

presentation Circularity on the Edge / Systems of Support, International Architecture Biennale Rotterdam (Rotterdam, 2026) / foto Jacqueline Fuijkschot

The exhibit with the greatest potential for system change is the IABR’s own research: Atelier Delta Rijnmond-Drechtsteden 2100. Developing different scenarios for sea level rise in the coming decades, the project goes beyond shaping physical systems, tackling policy change, new governance arrangements and further research. These proposals touch upon several of Meadows’ leverage points such as the structure of information flows (no. 6), by making knowledge accessible and potentially influential in governmental decision-making, and self-organization (no. 4), by proposing a continuous capacity for research, evaluation and adaptation, rather than a closed, fixed masterplan. With their clear differentiation between the Polder strategy (closed and anthropocentric) and the Estuarine strategy (open and environmentally adaptive), the proposals could even require a change in “the mindset or paradigm out of which a system arises” (no. 2). But for now this is only research and its implementation depends on a great many stakeholders, institutions and timescales. The one exhibit concerned with multiple effective mechanisms for system change – laws, self-organization and information flows – thus requires an approach across multiple scales that is rarely part of a conventional architectural commission, with its one client and its one deadline.

With the architect’s leverage points clear, and their accessibility clearer still, it might be worth mentioning that architecture is not the only field that has to reform itself in response to economic volatility and technological advancements. Since the newest AI models were released, numerous vulnerabilities have been discovered in the digital infrastructure and the systems underlying the internet. White-hat hackers (the good ones) are finding bugs and reporting them to the parties concerned. Everyone in tech is now working overtime (welcome to the club) to patch these bugs. Basically, the internet is falling apart and being repaired at the same time. To draw a parallel, the 2026 IABR presents a vulnerability report for architects. If there is any doubt about whether we really need to take these vulnerabilities seriously, just ask the mathematicians. Now we are left with the question: what needs patching, and who’s doing the patching?

Atelier Delta Rijnmond-Drechtsteden 2100 / by H+N+S, de Urbanisten, POSADMAXWAN / Systems of Support, International Architecture Biennale Rotterdam (Rotterdam, 2026) / foto Jacqueline Fuijkschot

Out of the 52 entries in the biennale, only 15 are from conventional architectural offices. The remaining 37 involve researchers, artists, designers, activists or hybrid practices. However, those behind 42 of the 52 entries have at least some background in architecture. So the architects are here, just not necessarily within conventional practice. The IABR is open about its selection criteria: ‘designers who think beyond the short term (…) without financial interests for a small group’. Last year, in a Venetian palazzo, we noticed that architecture had left the building; a year later, in the deserted halls of a decommissioned factory, we find those who have followed her.

As well as revealing who is working to address architecture’s vulnerabilities, the numbers tell a story about funding. Only six projects are clearly identifiable conventional architectural commissions. Another six have documented support from research, cultural and arts funding sources, while the Delta research project is a publicly commissioned design research project. How the other participants fund their work remains unclear: through regular office income, university salaries, philanthropic contributions or unpaid work? So, does shaping systems require alternative funding structures, or could conventional architectural practices make a business case for this work? Who could pay for architecture’s white-hat hackers?

In 2025, Heijmans, Dura Vermeer and Amvest acquired six hectares of industrial land in Rotterdam for redevelopment. The transformation of the site forms part of KCAP’s wider vision for Feijenoord Island, developed in dialogue with the municipality, housing organizations and residents. Presented at the biennale as High Ambitions, Many Actors, the project also provides the exhibition’s setting: the IABR takes place on the redevelopment site itself. A mutually beneficial arrangement? The biennale openly engages with the development, offering a platform for public debate and social and cultural exchange, while also connecting the building’s roofs, façades and history to the systems that enabled its construction, transformed its use, and now drive speculation about its future. By the time we arrive at Piekstraat 2, we are already part of a transaction in full swing.

Act of law: space regulators towards climate justice / by Charlotte Malterre-Barthes / Systems of Support, International Architecture Biennale Rotterdam (Rotterdam, 2026) / foto Jacqueline Fuijkschot

Running until 29 November 2026, the 12th edition of the International Architecture Biennale Rotterdam offers no definitive answers. A systemic reading of its exhibits, however, reveals the discipline’s vulnerabilities and its need for new instruments, new forms of practice and new business models. Have you ever heard of the madman who on a bright morning lighted a lantern and ran to the market-place calling out unceasingly: ‘I seek architecture! I seek architecture!’? Well, this is the market-place, and we are the madman.

And, as promised at the beginning, what we are left with is not despair but productive awareness.

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